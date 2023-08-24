The Greens reported the incident to officers last night, detailing the abuse and providing material that could help identify the individual involved.

The MSP was verbally abused by a member of the public while speaking at the unveiling of the new Green candidate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election on August 22.

Mr Harvie was speaking about the value of politicians expressing their differences “amicably and respectfully” when he was repeatedly called a ‘deviant’ by a passer-by. Responding to the individual, Mr Harvie said: “You’re a bigot.’”

In the wake of the incident the Scottish Greens said that they would speak to Police Scotland. Now an official complaint has been made with a party source telling The Herald: “We hope that people will come forward to help identify the individual.”

Read more: Patrick Harvie: Homophobic abuse signals how low Scotland has sunk

Harvie received support from fellow politicians with First Minister Humza Yousaf describing the abuse on Twitter as ‘disgraceful, disgusting and completely unacceptable,’ adding: ‘Solidarity with @patrickharvie.’

As he continued the televised interview, Mr Harvie, a vocal supporter of Trans rights within the broader debate over Gender Recognition Reform, said the abuse was symptomatic of “some pretty toxic forces in politics at the moment that have unleashed homophobia and transphobia in a way that we haven't seen for many, many years.”

"Those who have cultivated this nasty kind of culture war against minorities need to take responsibility for verbal abuse like that, but also for violence that we've seen rising against LGBT+ people."

Harvie was in Rutherglen outside the Town Hall for the Scottish Greens' campaign launch for the area's by-election, alongside party co-leader Lorna Slater MSP, Central Scotland MSP Gillian Mackay and the by-election candidate Cameron Eadie.

20-year-old Cameron Eadie is standing on a platform of action on the climate crisis, eradicating child poverty, and advocating for Scotland to rejoin the European Union, which Harvie was there to support.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.