A Scottish customer service outsourcing company has launched a new site in South Africa.
The new Kura operation, which sits just north of Durban in Richefond Circle, is expected to take Kura’s staffing levels to more than 2,000 people across sites in South Africa and the UK.
The independent outsourcer provides a range of technologically-advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands, and it said the new site complements its existing base which is also located in Durban suburbs, north of the city.
The opening of Kura South Africa’s newest location comes after another milestone in the business’ history as it celebrated five years in the country.
READ MORE: Glasgow's Kura creates 200 jobs in South Africa
Brian Bannatyne, Kura chief executive, said: “As Kura South Africa celebrates its fifth birthday what better way to do this than the opening of our new site at Richefond Circle. Kura has a unique and people-focused culture and Kura South Africa is a great example of this.
“In its short history Kura South Africa has achieved many things. We have grown as a business and most importantly our people are developing.
“This is just the beginning. Our future is bright and there is no limit to what we can achieve in the culture we are building. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”
Along with its South Africa presence, Kura is headquartered in Glasgow with offices in Sunderland.
Since 2014, Kura’s advisors have provided inbound and outbound call handling services to several businesses operating in the financial services industry.
Famous city centre shopping street rents rise 25 per cent
Rents on one of the Scottish capital's most famous thoroughfares have risen by as much as 25% in the last year.
Savills also said the vacancy rate in George Street in Edinburgh is now at 5%, falling from 15% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rents have reached £150 per square foot for prime units.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here