The new Kura operation, which sits just north of Durban in Richefond Circle, is expected to take Kura’s staffing levels to more than 2,000 people across sites in South Africa and the UK.

The independent outsourcer provides a range of technologically-advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands, and it said the new site complements its existing base which is also located in Durban suburbs, north of the city.

The opening of Kura South Africa’s newest location comes after another milestone in the business’ history as it celebrated five years in the country.

Brian Bannatyne, Kura chief executive, said: “As Kura South Africa celebrates its fifth birthday what better way to do this than the opening of our new site at Richefond Circle. Kura has a unique and people-focused culture and Kura South Africa is a great example of this.

“In its short history Kura South Africa has achieved many things. We have grown as a business and most importantly our people are developing.

“This is just the beginning. Our future is bright and there is no limit to what we can achieve in the culture we are building. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Along with its South Africa presence, Kura is headquartered in Glasgow with offices in Sunderland.

Since 2014, Kura’s advisors have provided inbound and outbound call handling services to several businesses operating in the financial services industry.

