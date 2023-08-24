Islanders are planning to rally ‘in defence of democracy after learning that developers are appealing a decision to block a 15-hectare solar farm at a local beauty spot.
Hundreds of people living on the island of Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde objected to a plan by energy company Comsol to install 12,000 solar panels and accompanying battery energy storage systems.
The plan was rejected by councillors at Ayrshire council despite being recommended by planning authorities — but is now back on the table after the company launched an appeal with the Scottish Government.
READ MORE: Cumbrae islanders fear solar farm concerns going ignored
Residents on the island, which is home to just over 1,000 people, argue it would be disastrous to the local economy and wildlife.
The proposed farm would be adjacent to the Glaid Stone viewpoint and the highest site on the island. It is used by residents for picnics and as a local beauty spot.
It also lies within the Great Cumbrae Special Landscape Area and the Barbay Hill Local Nature Conservation Site.
The area of the proposed solar farm
Alex Harvie, Chair, of Cumbrae Community Council, said that Comsol were hoping to appeal on technical grounds, which he argued had already been covered during the initial planning process.
Mr Harvie said: "One of the main reasons given for making the appeal is that the councillors did not consider the technical details of the proposal properly.
“Comsol have made this charge knowing full well that the discussion at the Planning Committee, which involved a team of their representatives, covered the proposal and relevant policy in great detail.
READ MORE: Cumbrae solar farm plans could be accepted despite concerns
“Comsol’s appeal means that a democratically-made decision is being challenged for commercial gain, along with the competency of Councillors in local government planning decisions.”
He added: “We feel there is a common cause at issue, defending democracy, and we are now planning a rally on the island in September.”
Comsol have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here