Emma Hunt obtained more than £900,000 through embezzlement and fraud while she was working as the office manager of an Edinburgh property firm.

The 37-year-old has been sentenced to three years in prison by Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being found guilty of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Hunt carried out the crimes between May 2016 and January 2019 by transferring rent money paid by the tenants to McLean Properties, where she was employed, to her own bank account. She also fraudulently obtained deposits from the tenants which were never actually required.

False invoices were also forged by Hunt claiming “business expenses” and large sums for “supplies”, which were deposited into her own bank account.

The scheme was discovered after concerns were eventually raised over company accounting activity.

To her family and friends, Hunt had said she ran a successful cleaning company which financed her lifestyle - which included a five-star Caribbean holiday, lavish parties and hospitality tickets to sporting events.

Hunt also used the embezzled money to finance hotel stays, cars and designer goods. On one occasion, she used £39,000 of the stolen money to pay for 80 friends to go on a Halloween break to Fenton Tower, a luxury castle for private use in the North Berwick countryside.

She will now be the subject of proceedings for a confiscation order under proceeds of crime legislation.

Hunt was found guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 1 June 2023, and given a three year sentence at the court this morning.

Lynne Barrie, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “Fraud and embezzlement are not victimless crimes. This was a brazen example of targeting a business and its customers.

“Financial crime cases can be complex, but the evidence presented during the trial made the criminal activity clear and resulted in a conviction.

“This case demonstrates the ability of prosecutors to effectively prepare and prosecute crimes of this nature and sends a strong message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour.

“We will now begin proceedings to recover the benefit Hunt gained from this criminal enterprise.”

Detective Sergeant Drummond Fyall, of Police Scotland, said: “Emma Hunt deceived her employers for almost three years and significantly abused their trust by stealing large sums of money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

“She clearly believed that her criminality would go undetected. However, following our investigation, she now faces the consequences of her actions.”