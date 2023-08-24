Christie & Co has been appointed by Alistair McAlinden and Blair Nimmo, joint administrators of Le Chardon d’Or Limited, to bring to market the former restaurant premises at West Regent Street, which the property agent noted had traded as Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or for 22 years. Le Chardon d'Or Limited collapsed into administration last month.

Christie & Co noted this “fine dining” restaurant had been “extremely popular with both locals and tourists”.

The agent declared: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a freehold property with vacant possession in the centre of Glasgow. Due to its size and location, the property could lend itself to various alternative uses and will be of interest to owner-occupiers and property investors both locally and nationally.”

It added: “Occupying a B-listed,1830s building, the restaurant is situated over two floors and can accommodate up to 140 customers across the main restaurant, basement and small bar areas. The former restaurant has been decorated to a very high standard, featuring tasteful décor with a mixture of classic and contemporary elements throughout. The property boasts two fully operating industrial kitchens, one on each floor.”

Mr McAlinden, managing director of Interpath Advisory, said: “We are delighted to work with Christie & Co to bring this opportunity to market. The property is a unique prospect for trade investors and developers alike.”

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “We are pleased to be handling the sale on behalf of the administrators and look forward to discussing this rare freehold opportunity with potential purchasers. The property recently traded as a fine dining restaurant for the last 20 years and remains well-placed and equipped to cater for other cuisines. It is also worthwhile noting that the property could also be developed for residential or offices, subject to planning.”

Mr Nimmo and Mr McAlinden were appointed joint administrators to Le Chardon d’Or Limited on July 2 2023.

The administrators said at the time: “Like many other hospitality businesses, in recent times Chardon d’Or had battled hard in the face of relentless economic and trading headwinds. Soaring food and energy costs, the suspension of business rates relief, declining city centre footfall and consumer confidence dented by the cost-of-living crisis had a detrimental impact on cashflow and trading performance.

“The company operated its final restaurant service on Saturday 22 July and subsequently ceased to trade, after which the directors sought the appointment of the joint administrators. With no prospect of trade resuming, it is with regret that the joint administrators have made all 21 employees redundant.”

Mr Nimmo said at the time of the appointment: “These are tough times for the hospitality industry, which was first left reeling by the impact of lockdown measures during the pandemic, and which has since had to contend with hyperinflation and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on its customer base.”

Mr McAlinden said then: “Brian has worked tirelessly to ensure that Chardon D’or’s market-leading reputation was maintained, even in the face of the most challenging trading and financial conditions in its 22 year history.”