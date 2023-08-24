The 31-year-old died in police custody in 2015, having been arrested on a street in Kirkcaldy.

Questions have been raised about the conduct of the officers involved, but the Lord Advocate told Mr Bayoh's family in 2018 that there was not enough evidence to prosecute any of them.

The Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf MSP, announced on 12 November 2019 that a public inquiry would be held to examine the events, the subsequent investigation and whether race played a factor in Mr Bayoh's death.

With hearings to re-commence on August 28, a vigil will be held outside Capital House, Festival Square from 8.30am.

The vigil will hear music from Protest in Harmony and contributions from artists, campaigners and trade unions.

Contributions will include speeches by rapper and poet Bee Asha Singh, Ruby Hirsch from Stand Up to Racism and a statement from Aamer Anwar and the Bayoh family.

Kadi Johnson, Mr Bayo's sister, said: "It supports us as a family and lets people know that this inquiry is still going on, and that Sheku was a loved, gentle man.

“People believe that he did not deserve to die, and I think that’s why people are coming out.

“It means a lot to us as a family, because that gives us the courage and the drive to face the inquiry on a regular basis, because it’s not easy.

"It’s sending the message out there, it’s sending solidarity to people. Some people who have been in our situation, maybe in England, are sending us their solidarity.

“We’re all standing together in this fight for justice, and that’s why it’s important for people to turn up and stand in solidarity.

“Things like this should not happen to any human being.

"It’s not easy coming up against things like the police institutions, as well as fighting against racism and sexism and things like that.

“But if we all stand in numbers, if we have people behind us and everybody believes in one cause then I think changes will happen, and that’s what our fight is – for changes to happen in Scotland.

“We don’t want any other families to suffer the way that we have.

“I also want to thank everyone who is coming out, taking their time to come and support us and be there with us – it really means a lot to us as a family.”

The Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) will be supporting return train travel from Glasgow to Edinburgh Haymarket to attend the vigil and/or Inquiry. Capital House is 0.5 miles from Edinburgh Haymarket.

Register for your ticket using this link by 12pm on Friday 25th August to secure a ticket. Tickets will be distributed upon congregation at Glasgow Queen Street train station.

Information on how to attend the hearings in the inquiry can be found here.

Mr Anwar, the solicitor for the Bayoh family and an anti-racist activist said: "One of the concerns the family has had is that it’s all very well during Black Lives Matter and with deaths in custody of other people voicing concerns, but this has happened on our own doorstep.

“Through that eight years this family has conducted itself with total dignity and perseverance, but to be able to do that what’s been really important has been the trade union movement, the anti-racist movement, who’ve organised and provided support and stood in solidarity.

“Just recently the former chief constable Iain Livingston stated publicly that Police Scotland was institutionally racist. That was a landmark moment, but people should not forget that this inquiry is not over, we’re only halfway through.

“Sheku has two young boys, he has a family, he has sisters. They want justice but before we get justice they need to know the truth.

"Anyone who has been in a court room or an inquiry will know the difference between when a hearing is empty and it’s just the family members sitting there listening to police officers talking in cold, stark terms with a lack of compassion, no empathy and no sympathy.

“The atmosphere is completely different when the inquiry room is packed, when people are sitting there in support of the family, providing them comfort.

“People should always remember: it’s what it says on the tin. It’s a public inquiry, the public is allowed to attend, the public is allowed to watch.

"There is simply no point in raising the banner and asking for justice and talking about George Floyd if you do not provide support and solidarity to Kadi Johnson – that’s the very least of a legacy this family is entitled to."