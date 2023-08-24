Volunteer crew with the Mallaig RNLI were launched to reports of people in trouble in the water in Loch Nevis shortly after 5pm on Monday.

Coastguard dispatchers had received reports of the group of canoeists struggling in storm-like weather conditions with strong wind and rain.

Five people had been tipped into the water from their canoes, which had capsized, while another three people had made it to shore.

Due to the issuing of a mayday call by the coastguard, other boats in the area diverted to the incident, including the MV Coruisk, which was carrying passengers, and a local on their rib.

All vessels involved helped to locate the stricken group in the loch.

Three people were pulled out of the water by the rib while Mallaig RNLI rescued another two.

The RNLI said a Yboat retrieved the three other people from the shore.

All eight in the group were taken to Mallaig RNLI station where they were warmed up and returned to Mallaig Harbour where they were left in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Mallaig RNLI returned to the scene to retrieve all the equipment in the water.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: "A big thanks to Struan Robertson for rescuing three people into his rib and to CalMac Ferries for providing observation from their bridge to assist in the rescue."

A CalMac spokesperson said: “The vessel were tasked by coastguard to assist in the incident after offering assistance, which occurred in the vicinity of Loch Nevis.

"The vessel made it the scene and assisted in utilising crew for lookouts to assist the RNLI and a local man in his RIB who managed to rescue the stricken kayakers.

"MV Coruisk were then stood down and returned to passage to Armadale and the kayakers transported to Mallaig harbour for medical attention by the Scottish Ambulance Service."