First-time buyers are increasingly turning to "the bank of mum and dad" to secure a mortgage as they attempt to secure a footing on the property ladder.
Younger people are turning to parents and family for financial help as the dream of owning a home disappears behind a roadblock with required deposits now in the tens of thousands of pounds.
Dominic Taddei, chief executive of the Mortgage Advice Bureau network in Scotland, said there is a “huge move“ towards the ‘bank of mum and dad’," with almost half of new applications made up of a gifted deposit
He said this is a "massive change” on years gone by.
Mr Taddei said that the current generation of house buyers had never known a time when interest rates were not at rock bottom, and this was proving a shock to those seeking to own a property.
He said: “I am certainly old enough to remember the times when interest rates were at the sort of levels they are at just now, but interestingly it has been low for quite a long time, so I have got a 24-year-old, 21-year-old and a 20-year-old and those three and probably a huge section of first-time buyers actually don’t know any different."
