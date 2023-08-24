Gordon Stirling, 23, was injured when his Stagecoach bus collided with a white Ford Transit van on the A77 near Fenwick and died in hospital five days later.

The incident happened close to the turn-off for Galston on August 14, and left the 42-year-old van driver with serious injuries. He remains in hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland announced on August 23 they were treating the incident as a murder, and have now confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “A fatal road traffic collision on the A77 in East Ayrshire is now being treated as a murder investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Gordon Stirling and we are providing them with support as investigation progresses.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage which may assist is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday, 14 August, 2023.”