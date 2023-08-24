A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal crash on a dual carriageway in Ayrshire which left a bus driver dead.
Gordon Stirling, 23, was injured when his Stagecoach bus collided with a white Ford Transit van on the A77 near Fenwick and died in hospital five days later.
The incident happened close to the turn-off for Galston on August 14, and left the 42-year-old van driver with serious injuries. He remains in hospital for treatment.
Police Scotland announced on August 23 they were treating the incident as a murder, and have now confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: “A fatal road traffic collision on the A77 in East Ayrshire is now being treated as a murder investigation.”
Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of Gordon Stirling and we are providing them with support as investigation progresses.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage which may assist is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday, 14 August, 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here