The increasing number of places being offered by universities in Scotland has put the supply of student housing under pressure over recent years.

The expansion of the higher education sector has helped worsen the shortage of rented accommodation in major cities, and it was reported recently that universities are imposing conditions on applicants, such as pledging accommodation only to those who have made their institution their first choice.

Ellie Gomersall, president of NUS (National Union of Students) Scotland, told The Herald: “It is going to be really interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks, because last year we moved over a tipping point where when it came to student housing, and the availability and affordability of that. This is something that has been a problem for quite a long time now.

READ MORE: Billy Walker sees distillery hit £20m turnover mark

“We have got data at the NUS all the way back to 2010 which shows that student accommodation has been a real issue for students. But just recently things have really tipped over the edge.

“One of the reasons for that is because universities tend to increase their student numbers year-on-ear. Not massively, it’s not like a massive surge in students, but gradually year after year they tend to offer more places for students. The problem is they have been doing that consistently for several years, but they have not been taking any responsibility for making sure there is enough housing for those students.

“This year, it is too early to say quite yet whether anything has improved from last year. I have to admit, I’m not overly optimistic.”

However, she hopes rent control measures introduced by the Scottish Government will ease the financial burden for some. “This will be the first year that a rent cap is in place in the private rented sector,” she said. “I certainly hope that will have some benefit to any students who are currently already in the private rented sector but who are planning on staying in the same accommodation as last year, because that means that their landlord cannot increase their rent. That is going to be really beneficial to them.”

READ MORE: Stornoway Port chief outlines hopes for £59m harbour project

The NUS chief noted there remains a risk, though, of students finding themselves in accommodation they cannot afford in the race to find somewhere to stay. Purpose-built student flats are exempt from current Scottish Government rent controls.

She said: “One of the real challenges is that it is not just about the availability of just any student housing. It is about the availability of quality affordable student housing.

"All too often students will end up having no choice but to sign into contracts, often in purpose-built student accommodation, where they have no rights to leave that contract if it turns out that it is not affordable because their circumstances change.”

Campbell Powrie, head of student life at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, said accommodation is now occasionally offered in halls for students who have progressed beyond first year. He said: “It is not unusual for Heriot-Watt to offer rooms to returning students beyond first year and that's one of the reasons we regularly review what we have available against demand.

"We are acutely aware of the ongoing challenges around accommodation and continue to invest in our accommodation offer. We have recently undertaken a significant programme of works, including the conversion of rooms previously allocated for conferencing into student living spaces.

“We have also signed an agreement with a private sector firm for 79 additional rooms close to campus.”

He added: "Rent increases on accommodation at Heriot-Watt have averaged less than 3% over the last year."