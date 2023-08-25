A historic Scottish hotel that was once the home of a Scottish clan has been sold.
Coach holiday and short break operator Caledonian Leisure, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, in partnership with its investors, said it is purchasing the Claymore Hotel in Arrochar
The 96-bedroom hotel, which "has origins as a grand manor house and is idyllically positioned on the banks of Loch Long", is one of Caledonian Travel’s most popular hotels welcoming a large percentage of repeat customers as well as new followers.
READ MORE: City centre hotel to create more than 60 jobs
Following the acquisition, the hotel will be rebranded as The Caledonian Claymore Hotel.
Gary Watson, the present general manager of the hotel, and his full team will join Caledonian as part of the takeover.
Mr Watson said: “I am delighted the team at Caledonian have taken over the hotel and we can deliver an investment plan for the hotel."
He added: "I have worked with the team at Caledonian for many years and have welcomed thousands of customers over this time, many who have become friends of all the staff at the Claymore Hotel.”
READ MORE: Bangkok giant acquires Scottish hotel
Graham Rogers, managing director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “The completion of the Claymore Hotel firmly enhances Caledonian’s position as one of the fastest growing stories in the travel sector as our brands continue to go from strength to strength.
“The growth of our business and the response from our customers has been exceptional, and we look forward to this continued investment to deliver more excellent and diverse leisure products to our customers.”
READ MORE: Family sells historic Scottish hotel
Caledonian also said: "Originally home to the McFarlane Clan, this hotel provides a warm Scottish welcome and attracts holidaymakers from all over the world. The hotel is in a superb location, on the banks of Loch Long.
"You’ll be able to admire breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, nearby lakes and attractive gardens."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here