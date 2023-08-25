Coach holiday and short break operator Caledonian Leisure, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, in partnership with its investors, said it is purchasing the Claymore Hotel in Arrochar

The 96-bedroom hotel, which "has origins as a grand manor house and is idyllically positioned on the banks of Loch Long", is one of Caledonian Travel’s most popular hotels welcoming a large percentage of repeat customers as well as new followers.

Following the acquisition, the hotel will be rebranded as The Caledonian Claymore Hotel.

Gary Watson, the present general manager of the hotel, and his full team will join Caledonian as part of the takeover.

Mr Watson said: “I am delighted the team at Caledonian have taken over the hotel and we can deliver an investment plan for the hotel."

He added: "I have worked with the team at Caledonian for many years and have welcomed thousands of customers over this time, many who have become friends of all the staff at the Claymore Hotel.”

Graham Rogers, managing director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “The completion of the Claymore Hotel firmly enhances Caledonian’s position as one of the fastest growing stories in the travel sector as our brands continue to go from strength to strength.

“The growth of our business and the response from our customers has been exceptional, and we look forward to this continued investment to deliver more excellent and diverse leisure products to our customers.”

Caledonian also said: "Originally home to the McFarlane Clan, this hotel provides a warm Scottish welcome and attracts holidaymakers from all over the world. The hotel is in a superb location, on the banks of Loch Long.

"You’ll be able to admire breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, nearby lakes and attractive gardens."