Glenan Lodge, in the Highland village of Tomatin, is being sold by Cornerstone Business Agents.

The guest house’s main accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room with bar, kitchen, and six ensuite letting bedrooms.

The property also includes former owner's accommodation with three rooms.

Cornerstone said: “The business trades as a very successful guest house which also has a restaurant and bar offering to residents and which is in demand from returning guests and new and passing business.”

It added: “Situated to the south of Inverness, a few miles from the Cairngorms National Park, Tomatin is a thriving community with a wealth of activities available in the village. The surrounding area offers a wide range of recreational activities including fishing, shooting and hillwalking.

“The village is also home of the world-famous Tomatin single malt whisky - the distillery and visitor centre are located within the village and [are] a popular tourist attraction close to the Speyside whisky trail.”

Cornerstone noted the property, which is being sold on a freehold basis, “has the benefit of a premises licence”.