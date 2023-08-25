A row has erupted after one of the architects of a contentious tourism licensing scheme backed postponing the new regime’s introduction.
Cammy Day, City of Edinburgh Council leader, caused a storm when he said he supported the lobby pushing to extend the October 1 start date of the scheme.
Now Edinburgh Greens licensing leader has criticised Mr Day’s willingness to delay the start of the scheme, which has been postponed once.
The Scottish Government legislation that is being implemented by local authorities is aimed at addressing issues around unregulated Airbnb-style short-term lets, tackling housing shortages and anti-social behaviour, but has been criticised by sector leaders as damaging to the industry.
Edinburgh council papers showed this week that it expects an 80% reduction in available self-catering tourism accommodation as a result of short-term let and tourist tax legislation.
This was later described by Mr Day as a "worst-ever scenario".
Mr Day said: “I understand the sector will put applications in towards the end of September for that date in October, but if they want to join us in a lobby to ask for an extension to that we would be more than happy to have that discussion.”
Susan Rae, Edinburgh Greens spokesperson on licensing, said: "This council does not support a further extension to the STL licensing deadline, and councillor Day is fully aware of that.
“His statement to the contrary is entirely unacceptable. I hope he will issue an urgent clarification of council's position and an apology for any confusion his ill-judged comments have created.
“It would be grossly unfair on both responsible operators, as well as those residents who continue to suffer from daily upheaval to their lives from problem holiday lets, to have any further delay."
Mr Day later posted: “Yesterday I was interviewed on BBC Radio Scotland about incoming Short Term Let legislation and we discussed the impending registration deadline.
“For our part, we’ll continue to work closely with the sector to ensure everyone understands what they need to do to meet the deadline and operate within the law.
“My door is always open, and I would welcome further discussions with industry representatives and government.
“From speaking to industry, I know that there’s a nervousness around the 1 October deadline, and they’re lobbying the Minister for this to be extended further, but this is a date set in legislation and we can’t change it.”
We wonder who @cllrcammyday is speaking to? It's not the @ASSCnews, @ScotBandBassoc, or us. We've tried, more than once, to engage constructively & been rebuffed. #SaveSC— SaveSelfCatering (@SaveSCScotland) August 24, 2023
Industry leaders support regulation but say the planned system is "flawed".
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers said its recent survey of around 1,270 short-let businesses found two-thirds had yet to apply.
Of 12,000 short-term lets in Edinburgh, only 240 have registered, and with 111 approved.
Onerous costs and planning permission concerns are among issues cited for low self-catering business registrations.
