A rule change brought in by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), will see politicians who lose their seats in line for a £17,300 payout to cover the cost of winding up their offices.

And in another significant change, the assistance will also now be available to those who step down voluntarily at the election.

MPs who lose their sets are eligible for loss-of-office payments "equal to double the prevailing statutory redundancy entitlement" meaning they will be higher for longer-serving MPs, while those who have served for less than two years are not eligible.

READ MORE: Mhairi Black to stand down as an MP at the next election

The change is a result of the expenses watchdog giving MPs four months to wind down their affairs and fully close down their offices instead of two.

In their guidance, IPSA: "Based on our experience of previous elections, we know that in many cases the time taken to fully close down a former MP’s parliamentary affairs and financial affairs with IPSA is longer as there are numerous tasks to complete, for themselves, their office, and their staff.

"In more detail, the former MP will have to vacate their accommodation (if applicable), make arrangements to close down their office including the return and disposal of equipment and furniture and carry out repairs or restitution of office changes.

"They will need to have redundancy conversations with staff and manage and support their departure while balancing the ongoing requirements of the office and casework. All ongoing casework will have to be assessed so documents and correspondence can be seamlessly transferred.

"In the case of the next general election, this may also necessitate transfer to a different constituency, rather than the incoming MP.

"In recognition of the complexity of this process and the amount of time it is likely to take, a change has been made to the Scheme so that at the next general election, the winding-up period be extended from two months to four months."

More than 70 MPs have so far announced they will not be standing for re-election, including the SNP's Ian Blackford and Mhairi Black.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Doubling golden goodbyes for MPs is a kick in the teeth for taxpayers. Hard-pressed Brits are already funding generous salaries, perks and pensions for elected ocials.

"IPSA should be mindful of that when recommending more taxpayers' money for politicians."