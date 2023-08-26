The Japanese equity market has performed strongly this year, rising to its highest level since the early 1990s.

It has been a major beneficiary of China economic growth concerns as investors reallocate away from the region.

At the same time, foreign investors have been encouraged by signs of corporate governance reforms, while loose Japanese monetary policy has also given stocks a boost.

The Japanese market, of course, has been unloved for some time with foreign investor sentiment typically negative. But there is strong evidence of a ‘regime change', which is encouraging investors to continue to re-allocate to Japan. What is driving this move?

A key input to this change has been a shift in the mindset of corporations; they are becoming more friendly towards shareholders.

They have been under pressure, including from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, to increase their corporate value.

As a result, many companies with strong balance sheets have increased their dividends and conducted buybacks, with the value from this activity expected to approach a new high of ¥30 trillion this year.

In addition, corporations have been engaging more closely with shareholders and this has led to better stewardship and governance.

Many companies have increased the number of independent directors on their boards, provided online voting platforms, published more documents in English and increased their focus on sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues.

After three decades of painful deflation, recent data shows inflation accelerating to 3.3% (year-on-year), outpacing the US for the first time in almost eight years, and above the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) 2% target.

This has been helped by the highest increases in wage growth in over 30 years along with shrinking demographics and the government’s strong push for corporates to improve pay. In addition, the BoJ’s caution on abandoning loose monetary policy continues to support the inflationary profile.

As Japan enters a new era of inflation, it will benefit corporations by ensuring higher corporate investment, wage growth and increased consumer spending. The continued global de-risking of supply chains is another positive factor.

Companies will turn to Japan, particularly in manufacturing, with increased demand for factory automation and use of robotics which will support many Japanese industries. Lastly, international tourism remains 15% below the pre-pandemic level, but it is rebounding thanks to a weaker yen and to China’s recent decision to lift its ban on Japan-bound group tours.

The yen has been the worst performing major currency year-to-date. The weakness has been driven primarily by interest rate differentials, given the BoJ has kept rates rock bottom whilst other central banks have increased them sharply.

Many companies, particularly the exporters, have benefited from a weaker yen and supply constraints easing; the aggregate profit for automakers has grown 85% year-on-year. The weaker currency has also benefited the Japanese economy as GDP rose by an annualised 6% in the second quarter of this year, significantly higher than expected.

The main risk for Japanese equities is a US recession, which would cause equity markets to fall sharply and the yen to strengthen. To date, the US economy has been far more resilient than expected, with positive growth surprises and easing inflation.

As such, fears of a recession have abated. In the short term, the risk is profit-taking by investors, as the Japanese equity market is up over 20% year-to-date, valuations are not as cheap as they were, and the market isn’t as under-owned by foreign investors.

In this environment favouring an economy led by high quality exporters and a market whose constituents have very strong balance sheets - evidenced by record buybacks and payout ratios hitting all-time highs - makes sense. Japanese equities have undoubtedly been a popular trade this year, however the market remains structurally under-owned.

Valuations are around their long-term average and a 2.3% dividend yield looks very attractive compared to the 0.7% that 10-year government bonds offer. As such, Japan should continue to warrant investors’ attention, particularly compared to other equity regions.

Gareth Gettinby is an investment manager, multi-asset at Aegon Asset Management