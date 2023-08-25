The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for parts of Scotland.
The weather alert is in place from 12pm on Friday, August 25 until 9am on Saturday, August 26 in some parts.
Scots are being told to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms that may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in the afternoon.
The warning is in place for North East and East of Scotland including Aberdeenshire, Fife and Edinburgh.
What different Met Office weather warnings mean
What to expect from the Met Office's yellow thunderstorm warning
The Met Office has urged the public to expect the following amid the thunderstorm warning:
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services are possible
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
Areas affected by the thunderstorm warning
The warning for northeastern parts of Scotland is in place until 8pm on Friday evening:
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
Thunderstorms across northeastern and southeastern parts of Scotland on Friday
Northeastern Scotland 1200 – 2000
Southeastern Scotland and Borders 1500 – 0900
The weather alert for Central, Tayside and Fife, South-West Scotland including Lothian and the Borders will be in place until 9am on Saturday:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Fife
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
Providing further details, the Met Office has said that heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop today.
The weather forecaster also shared that the showers will be slow moving in places leading to hourly rainfall accumulations of 10-20 mm with the chance of 30 to 40 mm in a few hours.
It also added that lightning will be an additional hazard.
