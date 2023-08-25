The Torrance Championship Course is hosting the St Andrews Bay championship. It has been chosen as the first international event in the prestigious new Asian Tour.

This week a field of 156 golfers have been playing for a prize fund of $1,500,000, with the final day this Sunday, August 27.

The Torrance, designed by former Ryder Cup and golfing legend Sam Torrance, is one of two championship courses at Fairmont St Andrews, the other being The Kittocks, originally designed by Bruce Devlin with assistance from Gene Sarazen.

Both The Torrance and The Kittocks have hosted prestigious international events and tournaments, a recognition of the reputation that this resort, situated on a spectacular location in St Andrews Bay, has built since opening in 2001.

The demands on the dedicated team of greenkeepers at Fairmont Saint Andrews during a week like this are substantial, with the eyes of the golfing world on the courses.

This week they have had long days, beginning at 4am and finishing at 9.30pm, making sure the course is an absolutely pristine condition.

Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf at Fairmont St Andrews, says that this dedication is nothing unusual, however.

“Our greenkeepers deserve a huge amount of praise and recognition,” he says. “That dedication is year-round. Everyone at Fairmont St Andrews knows that we are fortunate to be custodians of an incredibly special part of not only the world’s greatest golfing destination, but of a special part of the world. The greenkeepers are the people on the ground, so to speak, and the passion they have for it is quite amazing.”

This week has been the opportunity to see some of the best players in in the world in action but Fairmont St Andrews is proud to be a resort destination, for keen golfers of course, but for everyone who is looking to experience this glorious part of Scotland and relax in luxurious surroundings.

“We have a great combination of championship but playable resort courses,” adds Callum Nicoll.

“We know that every guest or group has a particular experience in mind. Our ‘stay and play’ packages are extremely flexible – we can create a bespoke stay where golfers can enjoy that relaxed atmosphere of playing here and maybe even experiencing some of the other excellent golf in the area.”

For guests staying with a golfer but not keen on playing themselves, The Fairmont Spa is the ultimate in relaxation.

There is a fully equipped gymnasium and classes, as well as a 16m pool, but also the chance for self-care with 10 Scottish-themed treatments, a sauna and steam room, and two relaxation areas which can seat up to eight individuals for an afternoon or a relaxing family break.

There are also six excellent restaurants and bars on site. These include the prestigious St Andrews Bay Clubhouse & Grill.

This is set upon a spectacular cliff top with stunning panoramic views over both the championships golf courses and St Andrews Bay. It serves the finest Scottish steak and seafood – the finest ingredients and views.

La Cucina is the Mediterranean-style restaurant, with a casual atmosphere but a serious approach to best Mediterranean food. For an even more relaxed even there is the Zephyr Sports Bar, with pool table and big screens to catch the latest sports event.

“If residents want to explore the town, we also have free transfer shuttles into St Andrews, where they can explore the great history of the town, the shopping, and just soak in the atmosphere.”

Fairmont St Andrews also offers Scottish residents a special rate to play the courses. “We have a huge number of international visitors of course,” says Craig Bayne, Golf Courses Manager, “but local players should have the opportunity to experience these courses.

“Our Scottish resident rate is essentially half price, around £70 pounds during the summer and then the price decreases as we progress into the autumn and winter.”

Fairmont St. Andrews has set itself apart by having two championship course, but also by maintaining that very relaxed resort atmosphere.

That means creating that range of packages, whether that's for keen golfers, a family getaway, a group of friends looking to use the spa and explore historic St Andrews, or for a couple looking to get away for a few days.

Events such as The St Andrews Bay Championship on the Asian Tour are firmly planting Fairmont St Andrews’ reputation on the global golfing map.

Its location and what it offers to anyone looking to get away to one of Scotland’s most sought-after and picturesque locations means that it is also one of the world’s great getaways.



Visit www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland