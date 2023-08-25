Last week, the former first minister told his successor that the independence movement was in “danger of handing the seat to Labour on a platter” by splitting the vote between four or five parties.

Alba has previously said they would back the SNP’s Katy Loudon as the Scotland United candidate in the by-election, but only if Mr Yousaf backs the principle of just one pro-independence candidate in each constituency.

Mr Salmond first made the proposal in May before then making contact privately through Mr Yousaf’s staff to request a meeting.

However, during an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe, the First Minister said he had not heard from the former party leader, prompting another letter.

Mr Salmond wrote: “This is untrue. To consider the possibility that you are in the dark about these approaches, I have now released the attached open letter asking you to consider the Scotland United for Independence proposal for the next general election at the SNP conference in October.

“The process of replacing Labour as the dominant party in Scottish politics started well before you even joined the SNP.

“It would seem more than a setback to the independence cause to let them regain a foothold by fielding multiple pro-independence candidates in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.”

He called on the First Minister to respond by today, in time for the Alba’s national council tomorrow, warning that the SNP was on "on a slippery slope to electoral disaster."

However, Alba says Mr Yousaf has not replied.

An Alba Party Spokesperson said: “Humza wouldn’t engage on the simple principle of standing a single pro-independence candidate because he claimed there had been no overtures towards him.

“This clearly isn’t the case and it’s a very simple thing he’s being asked to commit to.

“Will he take it to his members at their October Conference?”

Last week, when asked about the letter, Shona Robison gave the proposal short shrift.

“No, we are standing as the SNP in this constituency, in this by-election, to put forward the SNP’s proposition and policies like the Scottish Child Payment and to put a hard-working MP into Westminster to stand up for her constituents and to support and push forward the very progressive policies that the SNP has,” she said.

The lack of response from the first minister could mean Mr Salmond’s party now stands a candidate in the by-election.

Their spokesman said: “It will now be up to our National Council to decide whether to put our case directly to the voters or to maintain a principled opposition to this by-election that nearly 90% of the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West did not want.”