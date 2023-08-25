The frequency of these fraudulent calls highlights the need for individuals to exercise caution in answering calls from unknown numbers and have tools available to vet suspicious callers.

Scammer phone number lookup services have emerged as an important resource to protect consumers by identifying likely scam and spam calls.

By cross-referencing an incoming number against constantly updated databases, these services can alert users to the high probability of an illegal or dangerous caller.

Avoiding engagement with criminal robocall operations can prevent individuals from falling victim to identity theft, extortion scams, and other forms of fraud. As robocalls continue to plague phones across America, scammer lookup services are an integral line of defense.

5 Best Scammer Phone Number Lookup Websites

Instant Check Mate - Best for Reverse Phone Number Lookup

Instant Checkmate is valuable for identifying unknown and mysterious phone numbers that call your mobile device. By searching the number in Instant Checkmate's extensive databases, you can uncover the name, address history, and other details associated with an unknown phone number. Instant Checkmate compiles data from public sources and proprietary records to provide insights not available on free sites. While a paid membership is required, the comprehensive reports and advanced filter tools provide an advantage in deciphering unfamiliar numbers and caller IDs.

Our Rating

4.5/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

Name and address history associated with the phone number

Criminal records, bankruptcies, judgments

Social media profiles and photos

Age, employment info, and more

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Advanced filter tools to customize background check searches

Useful site features like reverse address lookup

Accessible mobile app to search on-the-go

Regularly updates records and information

Finds details on both landline and cell phone numbers

Provides transparency on data sources

Established, reputable background check provider

Massive database with broad coverage to identify phone number owners

Cons:

Paid membership is required to access reports

Some outdated or incomplete information

Offered Functionalities

Background checks - Search criminal records, arrests, court records

Contact details lookup - Find phone numbers, emails, addresses

Address history lookup - View current and previous addresses

Social media monitoring - Access linked social media profiles

Reverse phone lookup - Identify anonymous callers

Email monitoring - Get notifications for email addresses in data breaches

Memberships/Free Trial

Instant Checkmate offers a 5-day free trial so you can test their phone number lookup tools. For full access, they have three paid membership options:

1-Month Plan: $34.78

3-Month Plan: $27.82/month billed at $83.46

6-Month Plan: $22.86/month billed at $137.16

The longer subscription you purchase, the lower the monthly cost. But all memberships provide unlimited use of Instant Checkmate's extensive databases and advanced background check services during your subscription period. They offer robust insights into any phone number for an affordable monthly fee.

Intelius - Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

Intelius is a leading online people search service founded in 2003 that provides fast access to public records databases for background checks. By searching their billions of collected records, Intelius allows you to find in-depth personal and contact information on nearly anyone in the U.S. Intelius offers various pricing options, including pay-per-report and monthly subscriptions with unlimited searches.

Our Rating

3.8/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

Personal details - Full legal name, age, current and previous addresses

Contact information - Phone numbers, email addresses

Public records - Marriage/divorce records, criminal history, arrests, bankruptcies

Family connections - Relatives, associate names

Employment records - Companies worked for, job titles, dates of employment

Education history - Schools attended, degrees/certifications earned

Business affiliations - Companies associated with

And more information pulled from public records databases

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Website is super easy to navigate - even a total newbie can search with no problem

You get access to tons of public data sources all in one place. Major time saver

They have slick mobile apps for iPhone or Android so you can search on the go

There are different subscription plans to fit every budget - good bang for your buck

Cons:

The cost of services is not always clear

Customer service options are restricted

Some reports occasionally lack the necessary details

It may be pricey compared to other free reverse phone lookups

Offered Functionalities

People search - Look up individuals by name, address, phone number, email, username, etc.

Reverse phone lookup - Identify callers and lookup phone numbers

Background checks - Access criminal records, employment history, and more

Public records search - Find court records, property records, marriage/divorce records

Identity theft protection and monitoring - Premium service for monitoring credit and identity

Memberships/Free Trial

Criminal record checks are $14.95 for one state, $29.95 for all other states

Reverse address lookups range from $4.95 to $14 per report

Premier Plus membership is $29.95/month and includes one background check and unlimited searches

Unlimited searches and premium features are available for $19.95/month

Reverse phone lookups are $0.95 per search

Individual people searches are $0.95 per search

Background checks are $39.95 per report

TruthFinder - Best for Accuracy

TruthFinder is an online people search service that provides background check reports on individuals from billions of public records. By searching their databases, you can find in-depth personal and contact information on nearly anyone in the U.S. with just a few clicks, even by mobile number. TruthFinder offers monthly subscription plans allowing unlimited searches and easy access to reports.

Our Rating

4.6/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

TruthFinder background check reports can include:

Full legal name, age, date of birth

Aliases, maiden names

Current and previous addresses

Phone numbers, email addresses

Criminal records, arrest records

Traffic offenses, warrants

Concealed carry permits, weapons permits

Marriage and divorce records

Employment history, job titles

Bankruptcy and property ownership records

Vehicles owned and driven

Social media profiles - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Dating site profiles

Amazon wish lists

Photos

Possible relatives and associates at addresses

FAA licenses, hunting licenses

Interpol's Most Wanted List

Sex offender status and registry information

Astrological signs

Usernames for websites and accounts

And more potential information from billions of public records

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Searches billions of public records

Provides fast turnaround on reports

Offers easy-to-read reports

Has a mobile app available

Allows anonymous searching

Cons:

No comparison shopping for reports

Occasional inaccuracies in public records

Can't be used for employment checks

Offered Functionalities

Background checks - Access criminal records, employment history, and more

Reverse phone lookup - Identify anonymous callers and lookup phone numbers

Email search - Find information associated with an email address

Address lookup - Search for current and past address records

Criminal records search - Lookup arrests, convictions, incarcerations

Social media monitoring - View linked social media profiles and posts

Memberships/Free Trial

TruthFinder does not offer a free trial. Paid memberships are available on a monthly subscription basis.

1-month unlimited reports - $28.05/month

2-month unlimited reports - $23.28/month ($46.56 initially)

The memberships auto-renew and can be canceled at any time.

PeopleFinders - Best for Identifying Phone Scams

PeopleFinders operates a network of websites that provide instant access to public records data on individuals. By searching their extensive databases, you can perform reverse phone lookups to identify callers and run comprehensive background checks. PeopleFinders offers a free trial so you can test out their reverse phone lookup service and search for a scammer's phone number before subscribing to a monthly membership plan.

Our Rating

4.3/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

PeopleFinders reverse phone lookup reports can include:

Name, address, and contact info of phone number owner

Phone carrier and location details

Criminal records, property records, and other public info

Relatives and associates

Comprehensive background information check reports

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Instant reverse phone number lookup by area code for fast search results

Free trial to test out their accurate and detailed phone lookup service

Access to full background check data on the phone number owner

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Must pay for comprehensive full reports

Occasional inaccurate public records

Multiple confusing sites to navigate

Offered Functionalities

Contact detail search - Find valid phone numbers, emails, addresses

Background checks - Access criminal records, employment history, etc.

Address lookup - Search for current and previous addresses

Public records search - Find court records, marriage/divorce records, etc.

Lost connections search - Locate old friends, classmates, relatives

Reverse phone lookup - Identify anonymous callers, landlines and cell numbers

Memberships/Free trial

PeopleFinders offers a 7-day free trial. Paid memberships start at $24.95/month for basic access and $29.99/month for premium access. Memberships include unlimited searches.

Cocofinder - Best for Free Reverse Phone Lookup

CocoFinder is a people search engine that provides comprehensive background check reports on individuals, including phone calls and a reverse phone lookup tool. Their service pulls data from numerous public records to create detailed profiles with information like addresses, relatives, criminal records, and more. CocoFinder offers a user-friendly interface to look up information and run searches anonymously without tracking. With accurate data and fast turnaround times, CocoFinder aims to be a go-to resource for public records lookups and background screening.

Our Rating

4.5/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

CocoFinder background check reports can include:

Full name, aliases, and previous names

Current and previous addresses

Phone numbers and email addresses

Criminal records, arrests, convictions

Marriage and divorce records

Bankruptcies, foreclosures, liens

Professional licenses

Social media profiles

Relatives and associates

Property ownership records

Vehicles owned

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Comprehensive reports from extensive public records

Fast turnaround, usually within minutes

Easy to use search interface

Unlimited searches available

Completely anonymous searching

Cons:

No mobile app, web searches only

Occasional inaccuracies in public records

No comparison shopping for reports

Offered Functionalities

Reverse phone lookup - Identify anonymous callers and lookup phone numbers

Email lookup - Find information associated with an email address

Address lookup - Search for details on a specific address

People search - Lookup individuals by name, phone number, or address

Memberships/Free Trial

CocoFinder offers single report purchases starting at $3.95. Bulk packages with unlimited searches are also available starting at $19.95 per month.

A 7-day free trial is offered to test the people search before subscribing.

Social Media - Best for Convenience

Certain social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn allow searching for phone numbers in their search engines to see if they match a user profile. This can help provide context on mysterious calls from unrecognized numbers. If a phone number is attached to a name and profile when searched, it indicates a real person versus a potential scammer using an automated system. Social media lookups won't reveal full scam risk data but can assist in deciphering unknown calls that could end up being from legitimate contacts trying to reach you. While not foolproof, cross-referencing phone numbers on major social sites offer another free avenue to gather intel on unfamiliar caller IDs.

Our Rating

4/5

What Is Included in the Data Report

Identity of the phone number owner if found

Location, occupation, and other public profile info

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Free to search

Helps identify if a number is a real person

Provides social media profiles for more context

Cons:

No details on scam risks or call logs

Only works if the owner has an account

Offered Functionalities

Search bar to lookup phone numbers

Access to view matched social media profiles

Options to connect/message users (on some sites)

Memberships/Free Trial

Social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn allow free phone number searches. You can simply enter a suspicious number into the search bar to see if it pulls up a user profile. This can help determine if mystery calls come from real individuals versus scammer bots. While it won't provide full call risk data, it offers useful supplemental info to identify unknown numbers at no cost.

How Does Scammer Phone Number Lookup Work?

Scammer phone number lookup services use a combination of crowd-sourced reporting and access to telecom databases to identify likely fraudulent calls. Users can enter the originating number into the lookup platform's search bar when they receive a suspicious call. The number is checked against an aggregated list of numbers reported as scams by other users.

The platforms also utilize telecom data to reveal key details about the number, including the associated name and location, carrier, line type, and whether it is linked to robocalling. Advanced call-blocking platforms apply algorithms and trained machine-learning models to recognize known scamming patterns and practices. By compiling data from a variety of sources, these services are able to instantly warn users about incoming calls that resemble identified scams or display major red flags, providing a vital heads-up to avoid being victimized.

How to Identify a Phone Scam

The number shows up as "unavailable" or "private" - Scammers often use spoofing technology to hide their real number and make it look like they're calling locally. So be suspicious if you don't recognize the number.

They say there's a problem with your social security or bank account - This is a super common tactic to create urgency and panic to get your personal info. Real institutions will never call out of the blue about alleged problems.

The caller asks you to pay a fee over the phone - Whether it's taxes, debt collection, or a surprise prize, real businesses won't insist you avoid normal payment methods and pay untraceable amounts over the phone. Big red flag.

They threaten serious consequences if you don't act quickly - Scammers want to rush you, so you don't have time to think clearly. Threats of account closure, arrest, deportation, etc., are manipulation tactics. Slow down.

You're asked for sensitive personal or banking info - Even if they know some of your info like SSN to establish legitimacy, never share things like passwords or account numbers with unsolicited callers.

Trust your gut feeling - If a call seems fishy or too good to be true, it probably is. Don't second guess your instincts telling you it's a scam. Hang up and verify independently. Protect yourself!

Top Different Types of Scams Usually Applied in the US

IRS Impersonation Scams

IRS scams involve fraudulent callers finding targets through social media accounts and search engines, posing as IRS agents, and claiming the target owes back taxes. They threaten arrest or other legal action if immediate payment isn't made by untraceable methods like gift cards. Real IRS agents won't call unexpectedly about unpaid taxes and won't demand instant payment over the phone.

Tech Support Scams

Tech support scammers call from scam phone numbers found through an extensive database pretending to be Microsoft, Apple, or other tech help, claiming your computer has a virus. They say they need remote access to fix it and can steal data or install malware. Legit companies don't make unsolicited tech support calls.

Lottery and Prize Scams

In these scams, the caller claims you've won a contest, lottery, or sweepstakes but must pay a fee to receive your prize. They ask for money orders or prepaid cards. It's illegal to require payment to collect legitimate contest winnings. Scammers are hoping victims will call back excitedly to the provided scammer number.

Romance Scams

Scammers create fake dating site profiles to establish relationships with targets found through unknown phone numbers, eventually asking for money for claimed emergencies or expenses. Victims have lost huge sums falling for these "romance scams" from unknown callers met online. Never send money to someone you only know from the internet.

Social Security Scams

The scammer pretends there is an issue with your SSN or account, such as possible fraud. They claim they can resolve it if you provide your SSN and bank details to gain access. In reality, they steal identities. SS Administration will never call from an unknown caller unprompted about such issues.

How to Know If It's a Scam or a Legit Call?

Legitimate businesses won't call insisting you pay immediately with unusual methods. They'll offer standard payment options. Scammers try to rush and panic you into paying in untraceable ways.

Real organizations have professional representatives who are patient, polite, and willing to give details. Scammers can get aggressive and dodge questions if you ask for specifics.

Official calls from banks, IRS, social security, etc., won't threaten serious consequences out of the blue. Scammers use fear tactics about account closures, deportation, and arrest.

Watch for spoofing! Scammers fake real numbers. Double-check the caller ID if it seems off. Look up official numbers yourself rather than trust a caller.

Never give out personal or banking details to an unsolicited caller. Real reps have your info already. Asking for it is a huge red flag.

When in doubt, hang up! Verify a caller's identity through an official website or customer service line. It's better to be safe than fall for a scam.

Is It Legal to Use Scammer Phone Lookup in the USA?

Yes, scammer phone lookup services are legal to use in the USA. These services are responsive to privacy concerns and operate within the law by only providing publicly available data on phone numbers. They do not facilitate call interception or recording without consent. Reputable platforms are mindful of privacy regulations and aim to equip users with relevant data to avoid fraud, and not expose private details. They adhere to applicable telecommunications and privacy laws, so you can feel confident using them as a scam prevention resource.

Reporting Scheming and False Calls

The FTC and FCC have reporting forms online to submit details about illegal robocalls, spoofing, and telemarketing scams. The more info they get, the better they can investigate and enforce against scammers.

Your state attorney general's office often has a consumer complaint process you can use to document scam calls. This helps them build cases against in-state fraud operations.

If the caller claims to be from a real organization like IRS or Social Security, report it directly to that agency's scam reporting channel. They want to be aware of criminals impersonating them.

Telecom providers have number-blocking programs and encourage customers to report numbers being used for scam calls. This allows them to take action to potentially deactivate those numbers. And be sure to report the number on scam call tracking platforms and consumer sites like FTC's Do Not Call list. This helps warn others and aids in building a picture of large-scale scam networks.

Tips for Staying Safe From Scam Calls

Never call back scammer phone numbers that show up on your caller ID - this can lead to further harassment or charges.

Keep a detailed report of any calls requesting personal or credit card details to share with authorities. Real companies won't ask for sensitive information over the phone.

Make sure to request a callback number and name if asked for any private financial or account details over the phone. Follow up independently to verify if the call is legitimate.

Let unknown calls from scammer phone numbers go to voicemail so you can screen them before calling back.

Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry to reduce unwanted calls from scammer phone numbers.

Use call blocking and screening tools to automatically detect and filter out high-risk scammer phone numbers to avoid engagement.

Only provide credit card details when you initiate the call to a trusted, verified company, never when asked for out of the blue over an incoming call.

Report any suspicious calls requesting personal or credit card details to authorities to aid in identifying larger scam networks.

FAQs on Phone Scams

What Is a Scammer Phone Number Lookup?

A scammer phone number lookup is a service that lets you check if a suspicious phone number belongs to a known scammer or robocaller. By performing a reverse phone number lookup, these services cross-reference the number against crowdsourced databases of reported scam calls as well as telecom records. This allows you to identify high-risk numbers associated with fraudulent activities like identity theft schemes or extortion scams. Scammer lookup tools help protect consumers by revealing vital information about incoming calls and alerting users to potential threats so they can avoid engaging in criminal operations. With the proliferation of robocalls and spoofing technology, these platforms provide an important layer of defense against phone scams.

How Can I Avoid Falling for Phone Scams?

Be suspicious of unsolicited calls asking for money or personal info. Real companies won't cold call for that.

Don't trust caller ID. Scammers spoof real numbers. Verify independently.

Hang up on aggressive callers using scare tactics or threats.

Call companies directly through official numbers — don't use contact info from the caller.

Don't pay in unusual ways like gift cards or crypto. Legit businesses want standard payment.

Use call screening, and don't answer unknown numbers.

Report suspicious calls to the FTC and your phone provider.

Are All Unrecognized Numbers From Scammers?

No, not all unrecognized phone numbers are from scammers.

How to Set the “Do Not Call” List for Avoiding Phone Scams?

The Do Not Call list can help reduce those pesky scammy sales calls. Here's some tips on using it:

Go to donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 to add your number to the DNC list for free. It only takes a few minutes to register landline and mobile numbers.

After registering, you'll get a confirmation email or text. Be sure to click the link or reply STOP to complete the process. This opts your number in permanently until you remove it.

If you still get spam calls claiming to be salespeople, report them on the DNC site, even if you're registered. This helps the FTC track violations.

Remember that political, charity, survey, and debt collector calls can still ring through. The DNC list focuses on cutting out sales pitches.

Scammers pretend to be marketers and often ignore the list. But legit businesses will scale back calls to avoid steep fines. So it helps, but it isn't a cure-all.

Check if your number's been on the list for over five years. They expire after five years if you don't renew the registration.

Use call blocking and your provider's scam tools as well for layered protection. The DNC list is one part of a solid defense!

How to Use Reverse Phone Lookup Services to Identify a Phone Scam?

Reverse phone lookups using free tools can help identify unknown callers and avoid cell phone scams by:

Searching the number to see if it's flagged as fraudulent on crowd-sourced scam databases

Checking if the name and location match what the caller claims

Independently looking up official contact info if they claim to be from a government agency or bank

Watching for spoofing of local numbers to appear credible

Trusting your instincts. If a call requesting personal info or payments seems suspicious, it likely is

Bottom Line

Here's the deal - with so many tricky robocalls and phone scams out there these days, we all need to be super careful about unknown callers to avoid getting hustled. Don't wait around to be someone's next victim! Scammer phone number lookup services give you the inside intel to protect yourself.

By running searches on sketchy numbers, you can spot frauds and scammers before they can come at you. These sites have all the insider tricks to sniff out shady activity and warn you off before you get hurt. So be proactive and look up any weirdo numbers that come your way. Guard your money, your identity, and your peace of mind. Search sketchy callers and keep the scammers from scoring their next target. Don't let it be you! Use these lookup tools to shield yourself. Stay sharp!