“I think he’s a really, really nice guy, I just don’t think he’s up to the job,” the Scottish Labour leader told an audience at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“I don’t think he has a clear sense of direction about what it is he believes, what it is he thinks his government is for, and what the purpose of his SNP government is.”

Mr Sarwar said the SNP reminded him of how the Nationalists described Labour a generation ago - lost, arrogant and mistakenly convinced they were invincible.

That description now applied to the SNP “on steroids”, he said at an In Conversation event with journalist Graham Speirs at The Stand New Town Theatre.

Mr Sarwar was asked about his relationship with Mr Yousaf, who was a fellow pupil at fee-paying Hutchesons’ Grammar in Glasgow.

Referring to SNP scandals and infighting, he said: “The point I’d make about Humza is: you have to feel sorry for him in some senses, in terms of what he has inherited.

“It would not have been the inheritance he wanted.

“I’ve always found him to be a very amenable, positive, good company – I think he’s always been a very charming individual. I think he is a good person to be around. So I have no questions on his character.

“I think he’s a really, really nice guy, I just don’t think he’s up to the job. That is the brutal reality and obviously we have to be up front about that in our politics."

READ MORE: Anas Sarwar reveals Dame Jackie Baillie is his 'designated bastard'

Mr Sawar had earlier said “niceness is important” in politics.

He said he was focused on Scottish Labour winning the Rutherglen & West Hamilton by-election, then the general election, then the Holyrood election.

Asked if he thought Mr Yousaf would still be First Minister at the 2026 Holyrood election, Mr Sarwar said: “Fundamentally that’s going to be up to the SNP to decide.

“I think the SNP has bigger questions to answer right now than who is the leader.

“I think they’ve lost a little bit of their identity, to be honest.

“I look at the SNP right now and I think back to what they were saying about the Labour party in 2007.

“In 2007, they were saying that this is a Labour party that’s lost its way, a Labour party that thought it was untouchable and unbeatable, and a Labour party that’s gone arrogant in power. I think this is the SNP now on steroids.”

READ MORE: Most scots back new oil and gas licences according to new poll

He went on: “I think for a long time, very successfully, the SNP were able to portrait themselves as positive and Labour as negative.

“That they were outward looking and Labour was inward-looking.

“That they were thinking about the future and Labour was thinking about the past.

“I think that has completely flipped now.

“I think that I have a positive idea of where Scotland can be.

“Scotland has always been an outward-looking country, not an inward-looking country.

“Scotland has always been an internationalist country, not a Nationalist country.

“Scotland has always punched above its weight.

“And I think Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us. There is massive potential and opportunity for this country but we’re not tapping into it.”













