With so many vitamin D supplements out there, it is hard to know which one to take. This article highlights the best vitamin D supplements you can find on the market right now. These products were based on several factors, including the ingredients, price, supplement form, and dose.

Here is a first look at the best vitamin D supplement options in 2023:

What Are the Best Vitamin D Supplements?

Several vitamin D supplements are available today, but not all are created equal. To ensure you get a sufficient amount of vitamin D, you must be careful with your choice. You also want a safe product with no harmful additives.

Elm & Rye D3 Supplement - Best For A High Dose Of Vitamin D

The first vitamin D supplement on this list comes from Elm & Rye. This company is known for its clean dietary supplements. Each supplement goes through rigorous testing to ensure potency, efficacy, and consistency.

Price

$$

Dose

1 capsule/gummy per day

Who It’s Good For

Anyone who needs a fairly high dose of vitamin D

Percentage Of DV

625%

Dose

The Elm & Rye vitamin D3 supplement comes in two forms. You can get it in either capsule or gummy form. The recommended dose is one capsule or gummy per day. It contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. That equals to 125 mcg per serving, which is 625% of your daily value of Vitamin D.

Ingredients

Ingredients include:

Vitamin D3

Dicalcium phosphate

Microcrystalline cellulose

Croscarmellose sodium

Stearic acid

Vegetable Stearate

It contains no sugar, GMO, or gluten. As with any dietary supplement, it is best to check with your doctor before using it.

Price

You can buy this Vitamin D supplement as a single pack, pack of 2, or pack of 4. A single pack contains 30 capsules or gummies. You can subscribe and save up to 20% with delivery every 30 days.

One-Time Purchase: $44.99

$44.99 Subscribe & Save 20%: $35.99

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

5000 IU of vitamin D

Fairly high dose that is not suitable for everyone

Bundle and save option

Easy to swallow

mindbodygreen - Best For Whole Body Health

Next on our list is a product from mindbodygreen. This company cares about your personalized nutrition and holistic healing. They are constantly looking for research-based solutions to help people stay healthy. Their high-quality products include calculated doses of targeted nutrients and bioactive ingredients. These all work together to transform your health and well-being. The mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 potency + is no different. It is one of the top products from this brand.

Price

$

Dose

1 gel capsule per day

Who It’s Good For

Those looking for Vitamin D supplementation for their overall wellbeing

Percentage Of DV

625%

Dose

This product comes in a gel capsule form. The recommended dose is 1 gel capsule per day. One capsule can help to promote healthy levels of vitamin D in the body.

Ingredients

Each gel capsule has 5000 IU of Vitamin D3 and other ingredients that make it easier to absorb. These ingredients also deliver healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids.

Other ingredients in this supplement include:

Organic algal vitamin D3

Organic avocado oil

Organic flaxseed oil

Organic extra virgin olive oil

Gelatin (bovine)

Glycerin

Purified water

Rosemary Extract

Price

mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 comes in a bottle containing 30 gel capsules. You can buy it once or sign up for the monthly option and save.

One-Time Purchase: $30

$30 Subscribe & Save: $20

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Easy to swallow gel capsule

Not vegan friendly

Good for whole body health

Includes healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids

Advanced Quercetin - V D3 + Zinc - Best For Immune Health

Advanced Quercetin Vitamin D3+ Zinc is a product from the company, microingredients. This company is a raw and pure nutrition supplier based in California. They are serious about your health and safety. All of their products are third-party tested in the USA. You can always request a free copy of any lab report you want to see. microingredients products are also USDA Organic, additive free, filler free, and Non-GMO.

Price

$$

Dose

3 gel capsules per day

Who It’s Good For

Good for both men and women

Percentage Of DV

625%

Dose

The Advanced Quercetin Vitamin D3+ Zinc is great for your overall immune health. Its triple-action formula comes in capsule form and the recommended dose is 3 per day. It comes in a pack containing 180 capsules. This rounds out to a 2 months supply.

Ingredients

It contains a powerful combination of some key nutrients for immune defense:

Quercetin from sophora japonica buds

Zinc picolinate

Vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol

Other ingredients include silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, rice flour, and gelatin.

Price

One-Time Purchase: $29.99

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

3 in 1 combination of nutrients

You need to take 3 capsules per day

Gluten-free

Third-party tested

Vitamin D3 with Olive Oil, Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine) - Best for everyday wellbeing, whatever the weather

Vitamin D3 with Olive Oil, Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine) comes from sun exposure, and isn’t present in many foods. Our convenient softgel capsules are a weather-proof way to get all the great health benefits of vitamin D.

Price

$$

Dose

1 gel capsule per day

Who It’s Good For

Good for anyone trying to keep up with a busy lifestyle

Dose

The suggested usage of this product is 1 soft gel, 1 to 2 times daily.

Ingredients

Some of the other ingredients in this soft gel include:

Olive Oil

Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine)

Vitamin D.

Price

Each bottle contains 180 soft gels, which are available at a reasonably low price of £7.99.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Contributes to normal bone and muscle function

Not suitable for vegetarians

Contributes to normal immune function





Contributes to normal calcium levels

Supports bone and muscle health

Easy-to-swallow soft gel

Dynamite D3 - Best For Kids

Renzo's Dynamite D3 is a supplement for kids. Many kids get most of their vitamin D from playing outside in the sun. However, not all kids get a chance to do this. That is why they need vitamin D supplements. Finding one isn't a problem as the market is saturated with these products. But if you have a picky eater at home, you know how hard it can be to give them something new to try.

Renzo's took this into consideration and created their vitamin D supplements. It comes in a delicious Lil Green Apple flavor.

Price

$

Dose

1 dissolvable tablet per day

Who It’s Good For

Kids who aren't exposed to enough sunlight

Percentage Of DV

125%

Dose

One tablet on their tongue once a day is all they need. This will deliver 1000 IU of vitamin D3.

Ingredients

They contain plant-based D3, which means the product is 100% vegan. These vegan dietary supplements contain other ingredients like:

Mannitol

Natural flavor

Plant-based magnesium stearate

Citric acid

Monk fruit extract

This product can help promote healthy bones and teeth in children. It comes in a convenient dissolve tablet that makes it easy for kids to use.

Price

Dynamite D3 comes in a bottle with 60 dissolvable tabs. It is available as a one-time purchase and has a subscribe and save option.

One-Time Purchase: $16.99

$16.99 Subscribe & Save: $14.44

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Delicious flavor

Not for kids under 4

Dissolvable tabs

100% vegan

Naturelo Vegan D3 - Best Supplement With The Cleanest Ingredients

Moving on in our Vitamin D supplement countdown is a product from Naturelo. This company got tired after seeing products loaded with cheap synthetic ingredients. So, they decided to do something about it and created a company with a whole different approach. Naturelo's primary goal is to formulate its supplements with the cleanest bioavailable ingredients. This way, you get the most out of their supplements.

Price

$$

Dose

1 capsule per day

Who It’s Good For

Great for anyone following a vegan diet

Percentage Of DV

313%

Dose

This product can help to support healthy immune function and healthy bones and teeth. It includes 2500 IU of vitamin D, which is 313% of your daily value. They come in an easy-to-swallow capsule form, and the serving size is one capsule per day.

Ingredients

Naturelo's vegan Vitamin D3 supplement includes plant-based Vitamin D3. It also includes:

Rice flour

Hypromellose(vegetarian capsule)

Tapioca Dextrin

Price

Naturelo's vegan Vitamin D3 is available in a bottle containing 180 capsules. Buying options for these vegan dietary supplements include a one-time purchase, and a subscribe and save option. Naturelo even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

One-Time Purchase: $29.95

$29.95 Subscribe & Save: $24.95

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Clean ingredients

Dose may be too low for some people

Supports immune function and bone health

30-day money-back guarantee

Olly Gummy Vitamin D3 - Best For An Upbeat Mood

If you're ready to pursue good health without compromise, Olly may be best. This company makes it its mission to make nutrition easy for you to understand. They create delicious and effective products that work for you.

Price

$

Dose

2 gummies per day

Who It’s Good For

Those who want their daily dose of vitamin D and to elevate their moods

Percentage Of DV

250%

Dose

Olly brings vitamin D3 and saffron together in a fun, gummy worm form. All you need to do is have 2 gummy worms per day, and you're all set.

Ingredients

The Olly Gummy Vitamin D3 not only delivers 2000 IU of vitamin but can also help to elevate your mood. This is because it contains the most valuable spice in the world, saffron. Saffron is known to have powerful mood-balancing properties.

Other ingredients in the formula include:

Glucose syrup

Beet sugar

Water

Gelatin

Orange juice concentrate

Lactic acid

Citric acid

Natural flavors

Pectin

Coloring

Price

There are three options for purchasing Olly's Vitamin D3 Gummies. You can get it in a bottle with 30 gummies or a pouch with 45 gummies. You can also subscribe and save up to 15% on your purchase.

One-Time Purchase: $19.99 (30 Serving Bottle) or $22.49 (45 Serving Pouch)

$19.99 (30 Serving Bottle) or $22.49 (45 Serving Pouch) Subscribe & Save 15%: $16.99 (30 Serving Bottle) or $19.12 (45 Serving Pouch)

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Contains vitamin D and saffron to boost your mood

Has 3g of sugar, which some people may not like

Multiple buying options

Fun gummy worm form

Sunshine Chewable D3 - Best Chewable Vitamin D Supplement

The final product on our list is Webber Naturals Sunshine Chewable D3. All of Webber Naturals products have been tested for quality, purity, and efficacy. They pay attention to what goes into your supplement so that you can focus on your health.

Price

$$

Dose

1 tablet daily

Who It’s Good For

Those who want an easy way to take their vitamin D supplements

Percentage Of DV

125%

Dose

One Sunshine Chewable D3 is the recommended daily dose. Just one orange-flavored tab can help with the absorption of calcium and phosphorus and with the development and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth.

Ingredients

This Vitamin D supplement comes in easy chewable tablets. They contain 1000 IU of Vitamin D3. Other ingredients include:

Xylitol

Microcrystalline cellulose

Natural flavors

Citric acid

Hydroxypropyl cellulose

Vegetable-grade magnesium stearate

Price

This product comes in a bottle with 180 chewable tablets and is super affordable. No need to worry if you're not a fan of chewable tabs; you can get it in liquid vitamin form and as a soft gel, gummy, or tablet.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Easy chewable tablet

Contains xylitol which some people try to avoid

Delicious orange flavor

Helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorous faster

What Is Vitamin D Good For?

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient needed by the body. It plays a few key roles in various aspects of your health.

Here are a few things Vitamin D is good for:

Bone Health

Vitamin D helps the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus. Both of these are critical for building and maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Heart Health

Vitamin D is also good for cardiovascular health. It can help to repair heart and blood vessel damage caused by high blood pressure.

Immune Health

Vitamin D enzymes and receptors are found in many cell types. These include various immune cells like antigen-presenting cells, T cells, B cells, and monocytes. Studies have shown that Vitamin D regulates the immune system.

Thyroid Disease

A recent study shows an association between low vitamin D levels and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Since Vitamin D can help to regulate the immune system, the nutrient can help to reduce the risk of thyroid diseases.

What Are The Signs Of Low Vitamin D?

Signs of vitamin D deficiency in adults may include:

Fatigue

Insomnia

Aches and pain in your bones

Feeling depressed or sad

Hair loss

Weakness in your muscles

Loss of appetite

Getting sick easily and often

Pale skin

Mood changes

Weakness

Joint stiffness

It was also found that low vitamin D levels can also lead to an increased risk of:

Osteoporosis

Falls

Fractures

In children, some of the potential signs of vitamin D deficiency to look out for include:

Irritability

Lethargy

Developmental delay

Bone changes

Bone fractures

If you have one or more of these symptoms, it is best to consult with your doctor. They will probably perform a blood test to check your vitamin D levels. This will let them know whether you're within the normal ranges or whether it's too low.

What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency?

There is no single cause for vitamin D deficiency. Your risk may be higher due to certain underlying conditions or lifestyle factors. Some of the most common reasons are:

Limited Sun Exposure

The body makes vitamin D when your skin is exposed to sunlight. You may be at risk if you spend most of your time indoors or if you live in northern latitudes. There is a rise in vitamin D deficiency during the winter months. This happens because there is less sunlight available.

Diet

If you follow a strict vegan, you may be more at risk for a vitamin D deficiency. This is because most natural sources of vitamin D come from animal-based foods. These include fish, fish oils, egg yolks, fortified milk, and beef liver.

Skin Tone

People with darker skin tones are more at risk. This is because the pigment in the skin can reduce the body's ability to make vitamin D when exposed to the sun.

Your Kidney Cannot Convert Vitamin D

As we age, our kidneys become less able to convert vitamin D to its active form. This increases the risk of deficiency.

Digestive Tract

Your digestive tract may not be able to absorb vitamin D properly for several reasons. People with Crohn's disease, cystic fibrosis, and celiac disease are more at risk. This is because their intestines may have trouble absorbing vitamin D from the food they eat.

Obesity

Fat cells extract Vitamin D from your blood. This alters Vitamin D's release into circulation throughout the body. People who are obese with a body mass index of 30 or more may be at risk for low vitamin D levels.

What Is The Best Form Of Vitamin D To Take?

Vitamin D comes in different forms. These include:

Ergosterol (provitamin D-2) - This type is found in plants

Ergocalciferol (vitamin D-2) - This type is found in plants as well

7-dehydrocholesterol -This type is found in animals

Calciferol (vitamin D-3) - This type is produced by the body from exposure to sunlight

The most common vitamin D supplements you'll find are ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3). Let's take a look at the differences between the two.

Vitamin D2 Vs D3: What Is the Difference?

You can find vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 in most vitamin D supplements. Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) comes from plant sources like yeast and mushrooms.

Cholecalciferol (vitamin D3) is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight. It can also be found in certain foods like egg yolks and beef liver.

Both of these forms of vitamin D are well absorbed by the body. They both also increase blood levels of vitamin D. However, studies show that vitamin D3 has been shown to increase these levels for longer than vitamin D2.

How Much Vitamin D Should I Take?

The amount of vitamin D you should take depends on multiple factors. These include your age and health. The recommended daily value (DV) for vitamin D is 800 IU for adults and children over 4 years of age. This is for people with optimal vitamin D levels. However, people with a vitamin D deficiency may require a larger amount.

To treat a vitamin D deficiency, your doctor may recommend 6000 IU of vitamin D per day or 50,000 IU per week for a period of 8 weeks.

If you were diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency, your doctor will be able to better advise you. They will either prescribe a high dose of vitamin D or recommend the right dose best suited to your needs.

How To Choose The Best Vitamin D Supplement For Me

When looking for a vitamin D supplement for yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here's how to choose the best vitamin D supplement for you:

Ingredients & Potential Interactions

Pay attention to the ingredients and nutrition facts panel of a supplement before purchasing. This will let you know which ingredients are included and how much of each is in the product. It also tells you what percent of your recommended daily value is in the supplement.

If you're already taking medications, talk to your doctor about the supplement you're considering. Vitamin D can interact with certain medications and alter the effectiveness of these medications or cause unwanted side effects.

Vitamin D supplements can include a wide range of ingredients. Some combine vitamin D with other nutrients like calcium and magnesium. If you are taking other supplements, just check to make sure you are not exceeding daily limits.

Dosage

People without vitamin D deficiency may benefit from a supplement containing 400 to 2000 IUs of vitamin D per day. People with a vitamin D deficiency will more than likely benefit from higher doses. If you need guidance, talk to your doctor about whether a supplement is right for you and how much you need.

Form

Vitamin D comes in several forms. The two most common are ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3). A study found that vitamin D3 can raise blood levels of vitamin D more than vitamin D2. Taking this into consideration, choose supplements that include vitamin D3.

Delivery Method

Vitamin D supplements come in many forms. These include pills, gel capsules, gummies, chewable tablets, dissolvable tablets, and liquid forms.

In a study, it was found that vitamin D in gummy form is more absorbent than in capsules and tablets. Another study found that vitamin D delivered with certain lipids also enhances absorption. However, if you want to take your vitamin D in another form, you will still benefit. So go with a method that works best for you.

Third-Party Testing

Some companies send their products to get third-party tested. Products are sent to labs to ensure they contain what they say they do and are safe to consume. Most of these companies will have third-party test results on their website for viewing. Some may give you the option to request a free copy of the third-party tests.

Bottom Line

Vitamin D is essential to your overall health and well-being. This is why people with a deficiency need a supplement to ensure they get their daily value of vitamin D.

The products mentioned in this article are some of the best on the market. They are affordable, easy to use, and suit a wide variety of needs. Our top pick is the Elm & Rye D3 Supplement. This is because it delivers 5000 IU of vitamin D in just one dose.

If you have questions, consult your doctor before taking any new supplement. They will determine whether you need it and how much you need to take.

Disclaimer: The contents and products in this article aren't meant to diagnose, create, or cure any disease. Before taking any vitamin D supplement, be sure to consult with your healthcare provider first.

