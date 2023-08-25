Brought to you by
Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is a nutrient your body needs for several biological processes. Studies show that it can help with calcium and phosphorus absorption, bone health, and muscle growth and development.
While vitamin D can be produced naturally by skin cells when exposed to the sun, an alarming 40% of American adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency. To combat this, most people consider taking a vitamin D supplement.
With so many vitamin D supplements out there, it is hard to know which one to take. This article highlights the best vitamin D supplements you can find on the market right now. These products were based on several factors, including the ingredients, price, supplement form, and dose.
Here is a first look at the best vitamin D supplement options in 2023:
- Elm & Rye D3 Supplement - Best For A High Dose Of Vitamin D
- mindbodygreen - Best For Whole Body Health
- Advanced Quercetin - V D3 + Zinc - Best For Immune Health
- Vitamin D3 with Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc - Best For Bone and Muscle Health
- Dynamite D3 - Best For Kids
- Naturelo Vegan D3 - Best Supplement With The Cleanest Ingredients
- Olly Gummy Vitamin D3 - Best For An Upbeat Mood
- Sunshine Chewable D3 - Best Chewable Vitamin D Supplement
What Are the Best Vitamin D Supplements?
Several vitamin D supplements are available today, but not all are created equal. To ensure you get a sufficient amount of vitamin D, you must be careful with your choice. You also want a safe product with no harmful additives.
Elm & Rye D3 Supplement - Best For A High Dose Of Vitamin D
The first vitamin D supplement on this list comes from Elm & Rye. This company is known for its clean dietary supplements. Each supplement goes through rigorous testing to ensure potency, efficacy, and consistency.
Price
$$
Dose
1 capsule/gummy per day
Who It’s Good For
Anyone who needs a fairly high dose of vitamin D
Percentage Of DV
625%
Dose
The Elm & Rye vitamin D3 supplement comes in two forms. You can get it in either capsule or gummy form. The recommended dose is one capsule or gummy per day. It contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. That equals to 125 mcg per serving, which is 625% of your daily value of Vitamin D.
Ingredients
Ingredients include:
- Vitamin D3
- Dicalcium phosphate
- Microcrystalline cellulose
- Croscarmellose sodium
- Stearic acid
- Vegetable Stearate
It contains no sugar, GMO, or gluten. As with any dietary supplement, it is best to check with your doctor before using it.
Price
You can buy this Vitamin D supplement as a single pack, pack of 2, or pack of 4. A single pack contains 30 capsules or gummies. You can subscribe and save up to 20% with delivery every 30 days.
- One-Time Purchase: $44.99
- Subscribe & Save 20%: $35.99
>> Check Out Vitamin D Supplement <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- 5000 IU of vitamin D
- Fairly high dose that is not suitable for everyone
- Bundle and save option
- Easy to swallow
mindbodygreen - Best For Whole Body Health
Next on our list is a product from mindbodygreen. This company cares about your personalized nutrition and holistic healing. They are constantly looking for research-based solutions to help people stay healthy. Their high-quality products include calculated doses of targeted nutrients and bioactive ingredients. These all work together to transform your health and well-being. The mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 potency + is no different. It is one of the top products from this brand.
Price
$
Dose
1 gel capsule per day
Who It’s Good For
Those looking for Vitamin D supplementation for their overall wellbeing
Percentage Of DV
625%
Dose
This product comes in a gel capsule form. The recommended dose is 1 gel capsule per day. One capsule can help to promote healthy levels of vitamin D in the body.
Ingredients
Each gel capsule has 5000 IU of Vitamin D3 and other ingredients that make it easier to absorb. These ingredients also deliver healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids.
Other ingredients in this supplement include:
- Organic algal vitamin D3
- Organic avocado oil
- Organic flaxseed oil
- Organic extra virgin olive oil
- Gelatin (bovine)
- Glycerin
- Purified water
- Rosemary Extract
Price
mindbodygreen Vitamin D3 comes in a bottle containing 30 gel capsules. You can buy it once or sign up for the monthly option and save.
- One-Time Purchase: $30
- Subscribe & Save: $20
>> Check Out mindbodygreen <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Easy to swallow gel capsule
- Not vegan friendly
- Good for whole body health
- Includes healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids
Advanced Quercetin - V D3 + Zinc - Best For Immune Health
Advanced Quercetin Vitamin D3+ Zinc is a product from the company, microingredients. This company is a raw and pure nutrition supplier based in California. They are serious about your health and safety. All of their products are third-party tested in the USA. You can always request a free copy of any lab report you want to see. microingredients products are also USDA Organic, additive free, filler free, and Non-GMO.
Price
$$
Dose
3 gel capsules per day
Who It’s Good For
Good for both men and women
Percentage Of DV
625%
Dose
The Advanced Quercetin Vitamin D3+ Zinc is great for your overall immune health. Its triple-action formula comes in capsule form and the recommended dose is 3 per day. It comes in a pack containing 180 capsules. This rounds out to a 2 months supply.
Ingredients
It contains a powerful combination of some key nutrients for immune defense:
- Quercetin from sophora japonica buds
- Zinc picolinate
- Vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol
Other ingredients include silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, rice flour, and gelatin.
Price
- One-Time Purchase: $29.99
>> Check Out Advanced Quercetin Vitamin D3+ Zinc <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- 3 in 1 combination of nutrients
- You need to take 3 capsules per day
- Gluten-free
- Third-party tested
Vitamin D3 with Olive Oil, Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine) - Best for everyday wellbeing, whatever the weather
Vitamin D3 with Olive Oil, Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine) comes from sun exposure, and isn’t present in many foods. Our convenient softgel capsules are a weather-proof way to get all the great health benefits of vitamin D.
Price
$$
Dose
1 gel capsule per day
Who It’s Good For
Good for anyone trying to keep up with a busy lifestyle
Dose
The suggested usage of this product is 1 soft gel, 1 to 2 times daily.
Ingredients
Some of the other ingredients in this soft gel include:
- Olive Oil
- Softgel (Gelatine, Glycerine)
- Vitamin D.
Price
Each bottle contains 180 soft gels, which are available at a reasonably low price of £7.99.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Contributes to normal bone and muscle function
- Not suitable for vegetarians
- Contributes to normal immune function
- Contributes to normal calcium levels
- Supports bone and muscle health
- Easy-to-swallow soft gel
Dynamite D3 - Best For Kids
Renzo's Dynamite D3 is a supplement for kids. Many kids get most of their vitamin D from playing outside in the sun. However, not all kids get a chance to do this. That is why they need vitamin D supplements. Finding one isn't a problem as the market is saturated with these products. But if you have a picky eater at home, you know how hard it can be to give them something new to try.
Renzo's took this into consideration and created their vitamin D supplements. It comes in a delicious Lil Green Apple flavor.
Price
$
Dose
1 dissolvable tablet per day
Who It’s Good For
Kids who aren't exposed to enough sunlight
Percentage Of DV
125%
Dose
One tablet on their tongue once a day is all they need. This will deliver 1000 IU of vitamin D3.
Ingredients
They contain plant-based D3, which means the product is 100% vegan. These vegan dietary supplements contain other ingredients like:
- Mannitol
- Natural flavor
- Plant-based magnesium stearate
- Citric acid
- Monk fruit extract
This product can help promote healthy bones and teeth in children. It comes in a convenient dissolve tablet that makes it easy for kids to use.
Price
Dynamite D3 comes in a bottle with 60 dissolvable tabs. It is available as a one-time purchase and has a subscribe and save option.
- One-Time Purchase: $16.99
- Subscribe & Save: $14.44
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Delicious flavor
- Not for kids under 4
- Dissolvable tabs
- 100% vegan
Naturelo Vegan D3 - Best Supplement With The Cleanest Ingredients
Moving on in our Vitamin D supplement countdown is a product from Naturelo. This company got tired after seeing products loaded with cheap synthetic ingredients. So, they decided to do something about it and created a company with a whole different approach. Naturelo's primary goal is to formulate its supplements with the cleanest bioavailable ingredients. This way, you get the most out of their supplements.
Price
$$
Dose
1 capsule per day
Who It’s Good For
Great for anyone following a vegan diet
Percentage Of DV
313%
Dose
This product can help to support healthy immune function and healthy bones and teeth. It includes 2500 IU of vitamin D, which is 313% of your daily value. They come in an easy-to-swallow capsule form, and the serving size is one capsule per day.
Ingredients
Naturelo's vegan Vitamin D3 supplement includes plant-based Vitamin D3. It also includes:
- Rice flour
- Hypromellose(vegetarian capsule)
- Tapioca Dextrin
Price
Naturelo's vegan Vitamin D3 is available in a bottle containing 180 capsules. Buying options for these vegan dietary supplements include a one-time purchase, and a subscribe and save option. Naturelo even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- One-Time Purchase: $29.95
- Subscribe & Save: $24.95
>> Check Out Naturelo <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Clean ingredients
- Dose may be too low for some people
- Supports immune function and bone health
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Olly Gummy Vitamin D3 - Best For An Upbeat Mood
If you're ready to pursue good health without compromise, Olly may be best. This company makes it its mission to make nutrition easy for you to understand. They create delicious and effective products that work for you.
Price
$
Dose
2 gummies per day
Who It’s Good For
Those who want their daily dose of vitamin D and to elevate their moods
Percentage Of DV
250%
Dose
Olly brings vitamin D3 and saffron together in a fun, gummy worm form. All you need to do is have 2 gummy worms per day, and you're all set.
Ingredients
The Olly Gummy Vitamin D3 not only delivers 2000 IU of vitamin but can also help to elevate your mood. This is because it contains the most valuable spice in the world, saffron. Saffron is known to have powerful mood-balancing properties.
Other ingredients in the formula include:
- Glucose syrup
- Beet sugar
- Water
- Gelatin
- Orange juice concentrate
- Lactic acid
- Citric acid
- Natural flavors
- Pectin
- Coloring
Price
There are three options for purchasing Olly's Vitamin D3 Gummies. You can get it in a bottle with 30 gummies or a pouch with 45 gummies. You can also subscribe and save up to 15% on your purchase.
- One-Time Purchase: $19.99 (30 Serving Bottle) or $22.49 (45 Serving Pouch)
- Subscribe & Save 15%: $16.99 (30 Serving Bottle) or $19.12 (45 Serving Pouch)
>> Check Out Olly <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Contains vitamin D and saffron to boost your mood
- Has 3g of sugar, which some people may not like
- Multiple buying options
- Fun gummy worm form
Sunshine Chewable D3 - Best Chewable Vitamin D Supplement
The final product on our list is Webber Naturals Sunshine Chewable D3. All of Webber Naturals products have been tested for quality, purity, and efficacy. They pay attention to what goes into your supplement so that you can focus on your health.
Price
$$
Dose
1 tablet daily
Who It’s Good For
Those who want an easy way to take their vitamin D supplements
Percentage Of DV
125%
Dose
One Sunshine Chewable D3 is the recommended daily dose. Just one orange-flavored tab can help with the absorption of calcium and phosphorus and with the development and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth.
Ingredients
This Vitamin D supplement comes in easy chewable tablets. They contain 1000 IU of Vitamin D3. Other ingredients include:
- Xylitol
- Microcrystalline cellulose
- Natural flavors
- Citric acid
- Hydroxypropyl cellulose
- Vegetable-grade magnesium stearate
Price
This product comes in a bottle with 180 chewable tablets and is super affordable. No need to worry if you're not a fan of chewable tabs; you can get it in liquid vitamin form and as a soft gel, gummy, or tablet.
>> Check Out Webber Naturals Sunshine Chewable D3 <<
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
- Easy chewable tablet
- Contains xylitol which some people try to avoid
- Delicious orange flavor
- Helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorous faster
What Is Vitamin D Good For?
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient needed by the body. It plays a few key roles in various aspects of your health.
Here are a few things Vitamin D is good for:
Bone Health
Vitamin D helps the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus. Both of these are critical for building and maintaining strong and healthy bones.
Heart Health
Vitamin D is also good for cardiovascular health. It can help to repair heart and blood vessel damage caused by high blood pressure.
Immune Health
Vitamin D enzymes and receptors are found in many cell types. These include various immune cells like antigen-presenting cells, T cells, B cells, and monocytes. Studies have shown that Vitamin D regulates the immune system.
Thyroid Disease
A recent study shows an association between low vitamin D levels and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Since Vitamin D can help to regulate the immune system, the nutrient can help to reduce the risk of thyroid diseases.
What Are The Signs Of Low Vitamin D?
Signs of vitamin D deficiency in adults may include:
- Fatigue
- Insomnia
- Aches and pain in your bones
- Feeling depressed or sad
- Hair loss
- Weakness in your muscles
- Loss of appetite
- Getting sick easily and often
- Pale skin
- Mood changes
- Weakness
- Joint stiffness
It was also found that low vitamin D levels can also lead to an increased risk of:
- Osteoporosis
- Falls
- Fractures
In children, some of the potential signs of vitamin D deficiency to look out for include:
- Irritability
- Lethargy
- Developmental delay
- Bone changes
- Bone fractures
If you have one or more of these symptoms, it is best to consult with your doctor. They will probably perform a blood test to check your vitamin D levels. This will let them know whether you're within the normal ranges or whether it's too low.
What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency?
There is no single cause for vitamin D deficiency. Your risk may be higher due to certain underlying conditions or lifestyle factors. Some of the most common reasons are:
Limited Sun Exposure
The body makes vitamin D when your skin is exposed to sunlight. You may be at risk if you spend most of your time indoors or if you live in northern latitudes. There is a rise in vitamin D deficiency during the winter months. This happens because there is less sunlight available.
Diet
If you follow a strict vegan, you may be more at risk for a vitamin D deficiency. This is because most natural sources of vitamin D come from animal-based foods. These include fish, fish oils, egg yolks, fortified milk, and beef liver.
Skin Tone
People with darker skin tones are more at risk. This is because the pigment in the skin can reduce the body's ability to make vitamin D when exposed to the sun.
Your Kidney Cannot Convert Vitamin D
As we age, our kidneys become less able to convert vitamin D to its active form. This increases the risk of deficiency.
Digestive Tract
Your digestive tract may not be able to absorb vitamin D properly for several reasons. People with Crohn's disease, cystic fibrosis, and celiac disease are more at risk. This is because their intestines may have trouble absorbing vitamin D from the food they eat.
Obesity
Fat cells extract Vitamin D from your blood. This alters Vitamin D's release into circulation throughout the body. People who are obese with a body mass index of 30 or more may be at risk for low vitamin D levels.
What Is The Best Form Of Vitamin D To Take?
Vitamin D comes in different forms. These include:
- Ergosterol (provitamin D-2) - This type is found in plants
- Ergocalciferol (vitamin D-2) - This type is found in plants as well
- 7-dehydrocholesterol -This type is found in animals
- Calciferol (vitamin D-3) - This type is produced by the body from exposure to sunlight
The most common vitamin D supplements you'll find are ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3). Let's take a look at the differences between the two.
Vitamin D2 Vs D3: What Is the Difference?
You can find vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 in most vitamin D supplements. Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) comes from plant sources like yeast and mushrooms.
Cholecalciferol (vitamin D3) is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight. It can also be found in certain foods like egg yolks and beef liver.
Both of these forms of vitamin D are well absorbed by the body. They both also increase blood levels of vitamin D. However, studies show that vitamin D3 has been shown to increase these levels for longer than vitamin D2.
How Much Vitamin D Should I Take?
The amount of vitamin D you should take depends on multiple factors. These include your age and health. The recommended daily value (DV) for vitamin D is 800 IU for adults and children over 4 years of age. This is for people with optimal vitamin D levels. However, people with a vitamin D deficiency may require a larger amount.
To treat a vitamin D deficiency, your doctor may recommend 6000 IU of vitamin D per day or 50,000 IU per week for a period of 8 weeks.
If you were diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency, your doctor will be able to better advise you. They will either prescribe a high dose of vitamin D or recommend the right dose best suited to your needs.
How To Choose The Best Vitamin D Supplement For Me
When looking for a vitamin D supplement for yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here's how to choose the best vitamin D supplement for you:
Ingredients & Potential Interactions
Pay attention to the ingredients and nutrition facts panel of a supplement before purchasing. This will let you know which ingredients are included and how much of each is in the product. It also tells you what percent of your recommended daily value is in the supplement.
If you're already taking medications, talk to your doctor about the supplement you're considering. Vitamin D can interact with certain medications and alter the effectiveness of these medications or cause unwanted side effects.
Vitamin D supplements can include a wide range of ingredients. Some combine vitamin D with other nutrients like calcium and magnesium. If you are taking other supplements, just check to make sure you are not exceeding daily limits.
Dosage
People without vitamin D deficiency may benefit from a supplement containing 400 to 2000 IUs of vitamin D per day. People with a vitamin D deficiency will more than likely benefit from higher doses. If you need guidance, talk to your doctor about whether a supplement is right for you and how much you need.
Form
Vitamin D comes in several forms. The two most common are ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3). A study found that vitamin D3 can raise blood levels of vitamin D more than vitamin D2. Taking this into consideration, choose supplements that include vitamin D3.
Delivery Method
Vitamin D supplements come in many forms. These include pills, gel capsules, gummies, chewable tablets, dissolvable tablets, and liquid forms.
In a study, it was found that vitamin D in gummy form is more absorbent than in capsules and tablets. Another study found that vitamin D delivered with certain lipids also enhances absorption. However, if you want to take your vitamin D in another form, you will still benefit. So go with a method that works best for you.
Third-Party Testing
Some companies send their products to get third-party tested. Products are sent to labs to ensure they contain what they say they do and are safe to consume. Most of these companies will have third-party test results on their website for viewing. Some may give you the option to request a free copy of the third-party tests.
Bottom Line
Vitamin D is essential to your overall health and well-being. This is why people with a deficiency need a supplement to ensure they get their daily value of vitamin D.
The products mentioned in this article are some of the best on the market. They are affordable, easy to use, and suit a wide variety of needs. Our top pick is the Elm & Rye D3 Supplement. This is because it delivers 5000 IU of vitamin D in just one dose.
If you have questions, consult your doctor before taking any new supplement. They will determine whether you need it and how much you need to take.
Disclaimer: The contents and products in this article aren't meant to diagnose, create, or cure any disease. Before taking any vitamin D supplement, be sure to consult with your healthcare provider first.
