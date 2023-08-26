A man has been charged with the murder of a Scottish man who was found dead at a house in Bury after officers were called to reports of a labradoodle being stolen in a burglary.
Ian Gary Connell, 39, of Duke Street, Bolton, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday over the death of Donald "Prentice" Patience, 45.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to an address in Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe, Bury, at around 10.30am on Tuesday to reports of a burglary, with a white labradoodle dog being taken.
READ MORE: Hundreds of hospital wards closed due to covid-19
The force said it has now been established Mr Patience "had been dead for several days", although his cause of death is still being investigated.
Two other men, aged 27 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder but have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Patience's loved ones described him as "a much-loved son, brother and father" who "will be sorely missed by many".
READ MORE: Why Scotland's streets are filthier than pre-pandemic
On Friday, the house remained cordoned off and forensic officers were coming in and out of the address.
Flowers had been left by the back wall of the house for Mr Patience, who was originally from Alness.
The dog is currently being looked after by the relevant authority, police said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here