It's been a sell out for its 10 week run and now as Glasgow is due to bid farewell to Banksy's Cut & Run exhibition, the artist is now asking the public where it should go next.
People have queued for hours in the final weekend of the show at the Gallery of Modern Art, but already thoughts are turning to where next.
Now the artist is giving fans the chance to have a say on where Cut & Run ends up.
Cut & Run showcases 25 years of stencil graffiti - closes Monday 28 August after breaking box office records during its ten-week run.
Read more: Banksy: Buzz continues outside Glasgow's GoMA for show's last weekend
A crowd of 180,000 flocked to GoMA on the city’s Royal Exchange Square, with many of them visiting out of usual hours as Cut & Run was the first show in the gallery’s history to open through the night.
GoMA Manager Gareth James said: “Cut & Run has welcomed a new and diverse audience, from primary school pupils to octogenarians, from all areas of society and corners of the globe. Every day we open our doors to queues of hundreds of people waiting for walk-up tickets.
"Free community tickets and overnight opening hours have extended the museum’s reach far beyond our usual scope.”
The notoriously camera-shy artist controversially banned the use of phones at the exhibition.
Mr James added: “We expected some resistance but in fact visitors embraced the no phones rule; enjoying the time and space to see the work unhindered.”
While future shows at GoMA will directly benefit from the sale of Banksy merchandise, the artist is apparently unsure whether Cut & Run itself will run and run.
The official website claims organisers have no idea where the exhibition could be staged next and asks members of the public for their suggestions.
Already the website has changed to reflect the run is coming to an end.
A message on the site states: "Thanks Glasgow, it’s been a blast.
"We want to take this show on the road but have no idea where to go next. Do you?
"Mail us with your suggestions and include a few pics if possible. A specific location or venue would be ideal, please don’t just write ‘Come to Iran!’
Read more: Banksy Glasgow show: What it was like to be first through the door
The Herald broke the world exclusive that Banksy had chosen to bring his show to Glasgow and marked the occasion the a special souvenir front page edition.
Cut & Run closes on Monday, 28 August, limited walk-up tickets available from the box office.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel