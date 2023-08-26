People have queued for hours in the final weekend of the show at the Gallery of Modern Art, but already thoughts are turning to where next.

Now the artist is giving fans the chance to have a say on where Cut & Run ends up.

Cut & Run showcases 25 years of stencil graffiti - closes Monday 28 August after breaking box office records during its ten-week run.

A crowd of 180,000 flocked to GoMA on the city’s Royal Exchange Square, with many of them visiting out of usual hours as Cut & Run was the first show in the gallery’s history to open through the night.

GoMA Manager Gareth James said: “Cut & Run has welcomed a new and diverse audience, from primary school pupils to octogenarians, from all areas of society and corners of the globe. Every day we open our doors to queues of hundreds of people waiting for walk-up tickets.

"Free community tickets and overnight opening hours have extended the museum’s reach far beyond our usual scope.”

Banksy's Cut & Run opened in Glasgow in June. Photo Colin Mearns. (Image: Newsquest)

The notoriously camera-shy artist controversially banned the use of phones at the exhibition.

Mr James added: “We expected some resistance but in fact visitors embraced the no phones rule; enjoying the time and space to see the work unhindered.”

While future shows at GoMA will directly benefit from the sale of Banksy merchandise, the artist is apparently unsure whether Cut & Run itself will run and run.

The official website claims organisers have no idea where the exhibition could be staged next and asks members of the public for their suggestions.

Already the website has changed to reflect the run is coming to an end.

A message on the site states: "Thanks Glasgow, it’s been a blast.

"We want to take this show on the road but have no idea where to go next. Do you?

"Mail us with your suggestions and include a few pics if possible. A specific location or venue would be ideal, please don’t just write ‘Come to Iran!’

The Herald broke the world exclusive that Banksy had chosen to bring his show to Glasgow and marked the occasion the a special souvenir front page edition.

Cut & Run closes on Monday, 28 August, limited walk-up tickets available from the box office.