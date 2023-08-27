And the question that many have been asking is where next? Where will Cut & Run move on to?

Now it has emerged that the artist is asking for your suggestions.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is Cut & Run?

Cut & Run showcases 25 years of stencil graffiti. It closes pn Monday, August 28 after breaking box office records during its ten-week run.

Cut & Run - what happens next?

The official website claims organisers have no idea where the exhibition could be staged next and asks members of the public for their suggestions.

Already the website has changed to reflect the run is coming to an end.

What does the artist want to know?

A message on the site states: "Thanks Glasgow, it’s been a blast.

"We want to take this show on the road but have no idea where to go next. Do you?

"Mail us with your suggestions and include a few pics if possible. A specific location or venue would be ideal, please don’t just write ‘Come to Iran!’

Where do I send my idea?

Go to www.cutandrun.co.uk to find out more