A road in Glasgow's south side has been closed off as forensics officers work at the scene.

Police Scotland would not be drawn on the details of the incident but one local resident said around 20 police personnel are present.

A spokesperson confirmed an investigation is ongoing on Mansionhouse Road in the city's Battlefield area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries are part of an ongoing investigation."

Officers have been searching adjacent Iser Lane and looking in bins. 

The Police Scotland spokesperson added:"There is no risk to the public."