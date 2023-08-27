A trans comedian has said she and other trans performers have suffered from less coverage and had fewer reviewers come to their shows.
Australian performer Anna Piper Scott today appeared outside Holyrood in the same spot gender-critical comedian Graham Linehan held a short, one-man Fringe show last week.
She made her own Fringe debut this year but said she struggled to get replies back from management companies or line-up shows while planning her Edinburgh run.
READ MORE: Graham Linehan has 'never seen anything' like Fringe row
Ms Scott, from Melbourne, said she is "incredibly acclaimed" in her native Australia, being trans was a barrier in Scotland.
She said: “In terms of barriers for trans people, we’ve had trouble getting replies from some of the management companies or some of the line-up shows, stuff like that.
"And even though like I’m incredibly acclaimed back in Australia, the gigs are harder to get here than they should be.
"It’s hard not to think that at a certain point it must be something to do with me being trans.”
Her comments come after comedian Graham Linehan, who she calls a "lonely old man" attracted media attention after his performance at Comedy Unleashed at Leith Arches was cancelled because of his views on trans people.
When a second venue pulled out of hosting him, Mr Linehan performed outside the Scottish Parliament.
Ms Scott added: “Somehow we all get less coverage than a lonely old man doing his second ever open-mic gig.
“I can’t imagine what I could do if I was as ‘silenced’ as Graham Linehan.”
READ MORE: Second Edinburgh venue cancels Graham Linehan
Ms Scott, before her Fringe performance today, posed with placards urging people to come and talk to her in lieu of handing out flyers.
She added: “People like talking about trans people much more than they like talking to trans people.
“I think a lot of people assume that a trans comedian isn’t going to be for the general public, but most of my audience is straight and cisgender.
“We are just like everyone else, we’re members of the general public and we have ideas about everything.”
Ms Scott, who has performed as part of the House of Oz which showcases Australian comedy, said the debate around trans rights in the UK is much more polarised than back home in Australia.
She said: “In Australia, it’s not as big an issue.
"We’ve got the same kinds of people trying to make the same kind of controversy, but the thing you’ve got to realise is, they’re doing these hate campaigns to boost their profile or to make some money.
"Australians just don’t seem to care as much.”
Ms Scott said she has had a very positive reception from audiences at the Fringe.
She said: “It’s been really good and it’s been a big boost to my career.
“I still have people coming up afterwards and want to talk for 20 minutes or give me a hug.”
