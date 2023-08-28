In a poll of almost 1,400 people in Scotland, carried out by Scotland Loves Local in association with The Herald, 93% of respondents feared that many of businesses on their local high streets would go under if they stopped supporting them.

Prompting the survey is Scotland Loves Local week, which is being celebrated today to September 3. Events and activities will be taking place across the country to highlight work being done to help small businesses in local communities.

The feeling of responsibility people had to their local high street was noted as having increased by Scotland Loves Local since they had previously carried out the survey. An increase of 5% compared to 2021 was recorded in the number of respondents strongly agreeing that it is vital to support businesses on the local high street.

Three quarters of those who responded to the survey said they believed that keeping money in the area for longer would improve the quality of work and life when they shopped locally. Creating more job opportunities closer to home was another driving factor.

As well as the economic benefit for the local area, reducing unnecessary journeys and thus helping to tackle the climate crisis were highlighted by two thirds of people as reasons to shop local.

Bryce Cunningham is a farmer who credits people turning to shop locally as saving his business. Eight years ago, Mossgiel Farm, near Mauchline in East Ayrshire, was on the brink of collapse.

At a turning point, the third generation dairyman made the decision to take back control from dairy giants and go organic, which saw the business diversify, grow and be able to create more jobs.

Mr Cunningham had not always worked in the family business, being a mechanic for 10 years with Mercedes Benz, but when both his father and grandfather, who took over Mossgiell in 1948, fell ill 10 years ago, he returned to his roots.

He said: “At the same time, the milk price collapsed. We ended up losing £100,000 and realised that things had to change dramatically.

“That, for us, was to become organic and sell our milk directly to local consumers. That took away the power of big dairy and supermarkets. It allowed us to take back control.

“Over the years, we decided that we didn’t just want to be one farm supplying a small amount of milk, we wanted to help other farms do what we have. We started working with five other organic dairy farms in South West Scotland.”

The family now employs 38 people working on the farm and dairy services, as well as doing deliveries for East Ayrshire Council nurseries and schools – which it now holds all the contracts for – other restaurants and cafes in the area, and its own cafe, which it has opened in Stewarton.

The flexibility that a small business has, and the local authority’s support, has helped Mossgiel Farm evolve from being near collapse to getting contracts for a whole council area, added Mr Cunningham.

“The benefit to the local economy is huge when you shop local. You’re not just supporting that business, you’re supporting their family and supporting employees who then go and spend their money as well.” It keeps the money local and really boosts the local community.

“There’s community wealth-building too. We’ve lots of different people at all stages of their lives who can benefit from local supplies,” he says.

Scotland Loves Local Week is organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership. Kimberley Guthrie, Interim Chief Officer, said: “Choosing is transformational for people, businesses and communities. Everyone wins. And there’s nothing better than fresh local produce too. Local produce helps us grow our local economies, but is also a great way to enjoy our local provenance.

“When shoppers support local businesses and local businesses support each other, it provides a firm financial foundation for sustainable economic growth where wealth is shared fairly. It’s an essential element of growing our national economy from its grassroots.”

On the need to support high street businesses, Guthrie said: “Our high streets are not just about collections of buildings. They’re about people - and people who work incredibly hard so that they can be there for us.”

Mhairi McFarlane, Senior Researcher at Diffley Partnership, who carried out the polling, said: “This is a stark reminder that our support can be essential in offering a lifeline that could make or break the future of high streets across Scotland. This should be a clear signal that action is needed to ensure they can not only survive but can thrive in future.”