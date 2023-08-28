Every year the environment charity does a comprehensive survey of thousands of sites, urban and rural, rich and poor.

Its findings are like an archaeological dig in to the present, telling us what we consume and what we discard.

At fully two out of five places they look in the last financial years, they came across packaging materials used to hold things like confectionary, drinks and fast food.

This is not the most common kind of litter, that is cigarette butts.

But packaging is perhaps the most visible form of rubbish to make it in to the environment, contributing to a crisis of nature and of climate.

So much so that governments around the world want to act, to make manufacturers contribute to the cost of collection and recycling. Polluter pay rules - usually called Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR -are being delivered in the European Union. And in the UK.

The Conservative Government paved the way for EPR in its 2021 Environment Act. This summer it announced its scheme would be delayed, until October 2025, most likely after the next Westminster general election.

This hold-up has not generated anything like the publicity given to the Scottish Government’s postponed Deposit Return Scheme. But it is every bit as important to the battle against litter.

There has been some frustration and disappointment about setbacks on EPR in Scotland and other parts of the UK. However, this is mitigated by some genuine hopes that the rules could be game-changers for all the packaging that ends up as ground litter. And that the cost of recycling shifts from the taxpayer to the manufacturer.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Delayed policy and implementation of schemes such as the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) will impact our ability to reverse the trend in declining environmental quality standards for some highly visible litter types.”

Scotland and Wales, unlike England and Northern Ireland, want to use EPR to pay for both ground litter clearing and education campaigns. That is going to take further talks with industry and British authorities.

Ms Gee added: “In Scotland we have declared a litter emergency. We know from our data that litter levels are unacceptable and that more needs to be done to tackle the problem that is impacting communities across the country. Our data also tells us that there is a large proportion of littered packaging items on the ground, and as part of a coordinated approach to tackle all litter want to see the litter payments in EPR legislation directed to resource the necessary measures such as cleansing and infrastructure, as well as raising funds that put prevention at the heart of any plan for a litter-free nation.

“There is no doubt, urgent action is needed now and appropriate investment, resourcing and financing over a sustained timeframe is essential if we are to revitalise our communities, decrease litter levels and truly keep Scotland beautiful. EPR provides an opportunity for vital and additional funds to be provided for national Litter strategies across the UK nations.

“We will continue to work with our partners, volunteers and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the LitterEmergency is taken seriously, and that all proposed schemes, including Extended Producer Responsibility, play an active, measured and successful part in tackling litter and waste. We have welcomed the proposal in Scotland and Wales for packaging as ground litter to be included in EPR proposals and have urged England and Northern Ireland to widen their scope to include this too.”

KSB also wants “polluter pays” levies on cigarette manufacturers. But that is not on the cards yet.

The Scottish Government passed a new litter and flytipping strategy earlier this year. It put the annual cost of litter and flytipping in Scotland at around £280m.

A Scottish Government spokesman did not round on UK colleagues. “Reforming packaging rules across the UK is a vital step to creating a zero waste and circular economy,” he said in a diplomatically worded statement. “While we are disappointed that this has been delayed, we will use this additional time to work with the UK and devolved governments to deliver a scheme that fully delivers for communities, the environment and the economy, while making sure producers take responsibility for the packaging waste they produce.”

The Scottish Government will do further consultation before looking at a levy for litter-clearing. Right now it is understood to be focused on helping get a UK-wide “polluter pays” EPR for recycling costs.

A spokesman for the British Government added: “We are working to finalise the design of the joint Extended Producer Responsibility scheme with the Scottish Government and other devolved authorities.

“This co-operation will ensure the Scheme delivers for the environmental goals of the four nations of the UK.”

Councils have already expressed their disappointment at the delay, which was announced last month but did not generate many headlines. Darren Rodwell, a Barking councillor representing England and Wales’s Local Government Association, said the delays meant the loss of “crucial momentum on ambitions to clean up our environment, while council taxpayers continue to pay for dealing with unnecessary and unrecyclable waste.2

He added: “Good packaging can be important for keeping products fresh and intact. But everybody can see the unnecessary waste, across our shop shelves, delivered to our homes, and into our bins. For instance the UK gets through six billion bags of crisps a year, but there is usually more packet than crisps, they are nearly impossible to recycle, and that is just one item.”

The delays came after manufacturers warned they thought levies would be inflationary. Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said EPR was “likely to prompt further price increases, just at the time when food and drink companies are working round the clock to keep prices down for hard-pressed households”.

Scotland, according to KSB’s detailed survey work, got slightly cleaner last year. But it remains filthier than before the pandemic. The trend for cleanliness scores to fall began - following a slight lag - after the international financial crisis and the resulting austerity policies. But campaigners believe that changing Scotland’s throwaway and eat-on-the-go cultures will be crucial to repairing the environment.

The charity’s work reveals that 9.1% of litter discovered would have been covered by Scotland’s delayed DRS scheme.