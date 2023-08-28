Some people might say it is fate, but for 240 years, The Herald has championed Scotland - its towns, cities and villages and given our Glasgow roots we were chosen by Banksy to tell the world about Cut & Run.

It meant keeping it a secret for three days, following a phone call from a contact came through asking if I had a moment to talk. All we knew that a major exclusive was on the cards.

With our talented team, including Craig Williams, Mike McKenzie, and Colin Mearns, it led to the creation of what has now become one of the most iconic Herald front pages in its 240-year history.

Herald souvenir Banksy front page edition (Image: Newsquest)

Banksy’s artwork created for the show of a rat with a scalpel was all we needed to tell the story on the front page to break the world exclusive. Striking and simple.

We had 72 hours to go to unveil this special souvenir edition and we managed it without even a leak.

With previous Banksy shows, rumours have been rife in the media and in certain areas might have been more difficult to contain. The Dismaland show in Weston-Super-Mare in 2015 was subject to speculation, but then it was being created in the town’s seafront, but somehow we managed to pull it off in Glasgow.

We had created a buzz around the show opening, so how were we going to top that? How could we mark the end of Cut & Run, an exhibition and Glasgow summer that will be talked about for decades to come?

The offer from Banksy’s team came – we were to be given exclusive access to the inner gallery.

Our photographer Gordon Terris has been able to bring our readers images of Banksy’s exhibition only those who managed to get through the doors of GoMA have seen.

They are something special and led our editor Catherine Salmond to decide they commanded a souvenir edition of The Herald. Our initial Banksy front page image is fast becoming a collector’s item and I’m quite sure Banksy fans will agree that today’s edition is also one to add to their collection.

You can order your souvenir Banksy Herald here.