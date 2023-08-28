A major blaze has gutted an abandoned school on a run-down Scottish estate.
The fire broke out in a derelict primary school on the Clune Park estate in Port Glasgow last night.
Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the flames, which engulfed much of the former school.
At the height of the incident around 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze.Three appliances were still there at 6.30am this morning.
Police locked down the roads while firefighters battled to contain the flames, which could be seen soaring into the sky as smoke blanketed the area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines and specialist resources had been sent to the scene after the fire was reported at 8.43pm on Sunday evening.
Footage taken from nearby by Inverclyde Council Labour group leader Stephen McCabe showed the building being gutted by flames.
Mr McCabe tweeted: "Major fire in Port Glasgow tonight at the former Clune Park Primary in Robert Street."
Major fire in Port Glasgow tonight at the former Clune Park Primary in Robert Street... pic.twitter.com/LHbQKj48A9— Stephen McCabe (@CllrSMcCabe) August 27, 2023
A height appliance was deployed to fight the fire from above. Flames completely destroyed the roof of the building.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.43pm on Sunday to reports of a building on fire at Robert Street Port Glasgow.
“Operational Control mobilised six appliances and specialist resources to the scene. Our Fire Fighters are continuing to extinguish a fire at the premises
“There were no casualties. We still remain at the scene.”
The Clune Park estate was built in the early 1900s to house Port Glasgow's shipbuilding community.
But the estate has been mostly abandoned since 1997, with buildings left to crumble and the area has been dubbed Scotland's Chernobyl.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel