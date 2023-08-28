The fire broke out in a derelict primary school on the Clune Park estate in Port Glasgow last night.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the flames, which engulfed much of the former school.

At the height of the incident around 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze.Three appliances were still there at 6.30am this morning.

Police locked down the roads while firefighters battled to contain the flames, which could be seen soaring into the sky as smoke blanketed the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines and specialist resources had been sent to the scene after the fire was reported at 8.43pm on Sunday evening.

Footage taken from nearby by Inverclyde Council Labour group leader Stephen McCabe showed the building being gutted by flames.

Mr McCabe tweeted: "Major fire in Port Glasgow tonight at the former Clune Park Primary in Robert Street."

Major fire in Port Glasgow tonight at the former Clune Park Primary in Robert Street... pic.twitter.com/LHbQKj48A9 — Stephen McCabe (@CllrSMcCabe) August 27, 2023

A height appliance was deployed to fight the fire from above. Flames completely destroyed the roof of the building.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.43pm on Sunday to reports of a building on fire at Robert Street Port Glasgow.

“Operational Control mobilised six appliances and specialist resources to the scene. Our Fire Fighters are continuing to extinguish a fire at the premises

“There were no casualties. We still remain at the scene.”

The Clune Park estate was built in the early 1900s to house Port Glasgow's shipbuilding community.

But the estate has been mostly abandoned since 1997, with buildings left to crumble and the area has been dubbed Scotland's Chernobyl.