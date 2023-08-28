Just 10 weeks ago we produced a souvenir Herald which featured exclusive artwork from Banksy’s Cut & Run at the Gallery of Modern Art

The graffiti artist captured the imaginations of people across the globe and the Glasgow display marked the first time Banksy has showcased the stencils used to create the work.

And as Banksy bids farewell to the city, we can bring you another first. We were given exclusive access to the exhibition and have produced a second souvenir edition.

The show has been titled CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour closes on August 28.

Banksy told The Herald: “I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”