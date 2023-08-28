The inquiry chairman described the Covid 19 pandemic as the "most severe crisis in living memory" as plans for the forthcoming inquiry were formally laid out before an audience at Murrayfield stadium, which included many of those who had lost loved ones to the disease.

The proceedings got underway with a poignant 11-minute video featuring photographs of dozens of people who had died from Covid in Scotland during the pandemic along with quotes from frontline workers, people affected by care home visiting restrictions, and whose businesses were "decimated" by lockdowns.

READ MORE: Scottish Covid inquiry dubbed 'shambolic' by leading lawyer

Lord Brailsford cautioned that the inquiry "is not a court", adding: "We are not here to determine criminal or civil responsibility. We are here to examine what happened in Scotland in a non-adversarial manner".

He continued: "The Covid-19 pandemic presented the most severe health crisis in living memory. It affected everyone.

"More than 17,700 people have died in Scotland with Covid-19 listed as one of the causes on their death certificate, many without being able to say goodbye to their loved ones and thousands of people are still living with the consequences including those with long Covid and others whose mental health has suffered because of the pandemic.

"Care home residents and many of those required to shield because of underlying health conditions had long periods of no contact with their family and friends. Some people were unable to receive the medical care they urgently required.

"Young people's education was disrupted and educational opportunities were missed. Businesses faced financial hardship, some of them failed, and jobs were lost.

"Health and social care workers faced huge pressures as they sought to save the lives of critically ill patients and keep us all safe.

"They, along with teachers, police officers, and thousands of other emergency and key workers risked their lives in the course of duty."

READ MORE: Scottish Covid inquiry expert linked vaccines with autism

Formal hearings for the Scottish Covid inquiry will begin in October and run until December 18, beginning with an overview of the impact on health and social care - including testimonies from those who lost loved ones to Covid in care homes, hospitals, and other settings.

Witnesses will be drawn from Care Home Relatives Scotland and the Scottish Covid Bereaved groups - two of the 37 core participants linked with the inquiry.

Lord Brailsford said authorities including politicians, health boards, and public health bodies had faced an "unprecedented situation", but pledged to lead a "robust investigation without fear or favour that will arrive at the facts, identify any lessons that need be learned, and make recommendations to Scottish ministers so that we are better prepared in the event of any future pandemic".

In his opening remarks, Stuart Gale KC, the co-counsel to the inquiry said he and Lord Brailsford had already "heard distressing accounts of the loss of loved ones" during private meeting with members of Scottish Covid Bereaved and Care Home Relatives Scotland.

READ MORE: Hundreds of hospital wards closed due to Covid outbreaks

He added: "We will not hold back in stating and considering anything we consider to have been mistakes in the strategic decision-making process."

Mr Gale also referenced reports by the Herald at the weekend, which revealed that hundreds of hospital wards were forced to close due to Covid outbreaks in the first seven months of this year.

He said: "It seems reasonable to assume that Covid-19 is not behind us and we therefore take extremely seriously our obligation to identify the lessons to be learned from the pandemic."

More to follow