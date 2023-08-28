Banksy choosing Glasgow as home for their first solo exhibition has brought a refreshed spotlight on the city as a place of cultural and artistic importance.
The artist picked Glasgow for a reason - naming the Duke of Wellington statue with its traffic cone hat as his favourite piece of art in the UK.
The stature of such an artist staging an exhibition in Glasgow speaks for itself, and has attracted numerous famous faces to the Gallery of Modern Art.
Banksy kept things authentically Scottish with the celebrities they chose to present a guided tour of the show in a video shared on the artist’s official instagram. Comedians Frankie Boyle and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd were invited to take a first look.
Boyle starts the video by reading aloud the note he received from Banksy: “Dear Frankie, I have an exhibition opening in Glasgow, and wanted a leading cultural figure from the city to come and review it.
“Unfortunately, they weren’t available. Would you mind doing it?”
The pair joke their way around the exhibition without failing to take in its wider points about the world - in the same way that the thousands of others who have been through GoMA’s doors over the summer have also done. Banksy scatters pieces of humour around his statements about politics and injustice.
Read more: Banksy Cut & Run: Behind the scenes with exclusive new images
As well as big names native to Glasgow, Banksy became a stopping point for some of the world’s biggest names while they were in the city. Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker made time to get his glimpse of the slice of art history during his trip to headline Glasgow Green’s TRNSMT Festival.
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp also made an appearance while he was in the city playing a night at the Hydro with his band.
Glasgow became engulfed in Banksy fever - with pieces of graffiti popping up across the city raising speculation every time as to whether it had been the work of the mysterious artist themself.
One such example was the rat - a signature symbol of Banksy - which popped up in an alleyway wearing a bowler hat and banging a drum with the words ‘God Save the King’ inscribed - a clear jibe to Orange Order parades.
While in most cases it became clear it hadn’t been Banksy - it brought a new spotlight on street art in the city, and perhaps people started to pay more attention to the work of Glaswegians on the city’s walls that prior to the exhibition they may have simply walked past.
Banksy’s art is political and the exhibition was not untouched by other conversations going on in Scottish civic life over the summer - climate protest group This is Rigged which has carried out disruptive direct action across the country replaced the traffic cone outside GoMA loved by the artist with a cone displaying their own logo.
The name ‘Banksy’ has taken over Glasgow this summer - and the city has been seen in a new light by locals, celebrities, and those who travelled from afar to see it.
To order your souvenir copy of The Herald marking the end of Cut & Run go to www.heraldscotland.com/banksy
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here