A hotel in a historic building on the North Coast 500 tourist route has been brought to market.
Specialist hospitality business agent Drysdale & Company is handling the freehold sale of The Ben Bhraggie Hotel in Golspie.
The six-room hotel building is nearly 200 years old and was a former Aberdeen Town and County Bank branch.
The agent said: “The Ben Bhraggie Hotel in Golspie is the latest hotel instruction from Drysdale & Company.
“Situated on the North Coast 500, the small roadside hotel has a popular bar and restaurant with six comfortable ensuite rooms and two-bed owner’s accommodation.
“The current operators are focussing on other business interests in Inverness and as such the opportunity is priced to sell.”
The North Coast 500 website says: “Situated on the edge of the North Sea, along the east coast of the North Coast 500, lies the quaint seaside village of Golspie.
“With a gorgeous stretch of beach and a charismatic village centre, there are ample things to do whilst in the area so be sure to plan time into your trip to enjoy everything that Golspie has to offer.
“Although many know about the magnificent Dunrobin Castle located just outside Golspie, there is much more to see and do in the area.”
The agent said offers around £445,000 will be considered for the freehold of The Ben Bhraggie Hotel.
Scotch whisky liqueur brand celebrates US milestone
A Scottish whisky cream liqueur brand has clinched its first export deal with the US.
Magnum, which is made with single malt Scotch whisky from Speyside, is now shipping to around 250 outlets across Minnesota and Tennessee, with talks now under way that could lead to the brand being sold to the states of Georgia and Texas in 2024.
MONEY HQ
How best to invest to beat inflation
Inflation is a topic that has been making headlines this year. It’s important to understand how it can impact your savings and investments.
Simply put, inflation refers to the increase in the price of goods and services over time. It means that your money may be able to buy less in the future than it can today. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures inflation by tracking the prices of everyday items to calculate changes in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI).
