CADWORKS, the net-zero office building in Glasgow city centre, has announced its latest tenant.
Recruitment firm SThree, which places people into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) roles, has taken 10,112 square foot space on a 10-year lease at the building.
It will join existing occupiers OVO, Brewin Dolphin, and law firm TLT at the Grade A block, which spans 95,000 square feet and was named as the most innovative building in the UK by the British Council for Offices.
Cadworks was developed at a cost of £30 million by FORE Partnership, a London-based investment firm. Completed in late 2021, it has burnished its green credentials with Scotland’s first cycle-in access ramp, anti-viral air purifying paint, and storage for bicycles and electric vehicles only. It has formed partnerships with grassroots community groups and offers a vibrant events space.
Aurélien Collignon, partner at FORE Partnership, said: “We are delighted to announce SThree as a tenant at our flagship Glasgow building, Cadworks. SThree is a global name with a significant presence in the city and will play a fundamental role in the Cadworks community.
“As well as being an HQ for household name tenants we are also a growing community that hosts events, works with charity partners, and supports connections between our tenants and the wider city.
"We’re very pleased to welcome SThree to Cadworks as they are fully aligned with our ambitions and vision.”
Karen Chalmers, director of regional operations for SThree, added: “We are looking forward to moving into our new Glasgow home at Cadworks.
"Their purpose-driven approach to business mirrors SThree's values, particularly in supporting sustainability and giving back to the community. It's an exciting time for our people who will enjoy a vibrant workplace that enables collaboration and allows innovation to thrive.
“This new move is a key step in SThree’s net zero transition plan, as we make progress to achieve our science-based net zero target.”
