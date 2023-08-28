A new surface will be put in place on 700m of road on the M9, with a diversion in place.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 will be closed from 19:30 and 06:00, on the nights of Thursday 31 August and Friday 1 September.

A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted from M9 at junction 5, via the A9 and the A904, where traffic will re-join the M9 northbound at junction 6.

This diversion will add approximately six minutes and 1.1 miles to affected journeys, depending on the desired destination.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “The surfacing improvements will improve the safety for motorists using this section of the M9.

“A carriageway closure is essential for the safety of workers and road users; however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise disruption.

“If you do need to travel during these works, please allow some extra time for your journey.”