Auld was one of the Lisbon Lions, who stunned Helenio Herrera's 'Grande Inter' in Portugal to become the first team from the British Isles to lift the European Cup.

Deploying their catenaccio style the Nerazzurri had won the competition in both 1964 and 1965 and were the reigning Serie A champions but, despite going a goal down, Jock Stein's men were able to defeat them.

Auld, who died in 2021, was a key member of that side and the shirt he swapped with Inter captain Armando Picchi is one of 17 which will go under the hammer at McTears on October 12.

Also included is a Feyenoord shirt from the 1970 European Cup final - which Celtic lost - and a number of Hoops and Scotland shirts, including the one which Auld wore when he received the national team's first ever red card.

Picchi's shirt could go for up to £30,000 experts suggest, with the entire collection expected to fetch around £100,000.

Since his dad’s passing in 2021, Robert Auld has followed in his charitable footsteps, launching the Bertie Auld Legacy in 2022.

Through various events, the charity has raised significant funds for a number of good causes including the Kilbryde Hospice, Spirit Aid and Football Memories and a portion of the money raised a the auction will go to the charity.

He said: “Dad was quite humble about his achievements and didn’t talk too much about the games, but then again, he didn’t need to.

"The shirts speak for themselves and show how Celtic went from underdogs on the international stage to one of the most dominant forces in Europe during the late 1960s and early 70s.

“Dad was a phenomenon and a tremendously hard worker on and off the field.

"He always said he never had any regrets in life, although he did admit that he could have scored four against Inter in the 1967 final.

"Dad would do anything for anyone and worked tirelessly for a number of charities throughout his life. My only regret is that we didn’t launch the Bertie Auld Legacy earlier when he could have played an active part. That said, I know he would be pleased with the work the charity is doing.

“Dad suffered from dementia and in the last few years of his life I spent a lot of time with him, which I loved. We would spend time in the garden, building fences and what not, with dad singing along to his favourite Frank Sinatra songs.

"As we look to expand the charity’s activities, we are looking to support a number of other good causes, including research into dementia.

"To help with this, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auction to the Bertie Auld Legacy.”

McTear’s specialist, James Bruce, added: “There is no doubt Bertie Auld thoroughly deserves his place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, with the Celtic midfielder playing a pivotal role in multiple European games in the 1960s and 1970’s, including the Lisbon Lions triumph in 1967.

“The collection paints a detailed picture of Auld’s incredible career, including the runs to both the 1967 and 1970 European Cup Finals. It is a rare thing to see just one shirt from this illustrious period in Celtic’s history come to auction, but to see over a dozen from some of the game’s most famous players, is simply breathtaking. We are already seeing huge intertest in the auction and we expect this to continue to ramp up as we move closer to the 12th October sale.”