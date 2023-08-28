THE SECRET CABIN

Are leisurely beach walks and stargazing your thing? Would you rather wake to birdsong than the sound of traffic? Then the Secret Cabin at Seacliff, near the charming seaside town of North Berwick, is the place for you!

The Secret Cabin is a cosy hideaway for two, nestled behind woodland and just 500 metres walk from stunning Seacliff Beach. It’s packed with everything you need for a relaxing and stress-free stay. On arrival guests are treated to fresh, locally baked goodies and there’s always milk in the fridge.

The main room of the Cabin has a super comfy double bed, log burning stove and fully fitted kitchen with fridge, induction hob and oven and all the essentials you’d expect, plus more.

There’s an adjoining shower room with spacious shower, equipped with luxurious, local products from Laura Thomas Co.

Fluffy bathrobes and slippers are provided so if you’ve been for a refreshing sea swim you can cosy up with the log burner, make yourself a cup of locally roasted Steampunk coffee and kick back with a good book from the mini library or watch the garden birds who visit the bird feeder.

Up to two well behaved dogs are also welcome at the Secret Cabin and a basket of doggy essentials are provided for your four-legged friends. There are so many lovely walks, whether it’s around the farmland or along the beach, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Outside the Cabin you’ll find a private, sun trap garden with loungers and a firepit BBQ. Woollen blankets and outdoor cushions are provided so you can sit out looking for shooting stars at night. If you fancy an adventure, why not check the tide chart and head to the beach for a walk or swim and watch the gannets diving or even spot a dolphin.

In the local area there are so many things to see and do. Tantallon Castle is a spectacular local landmark, only 2 miles away and well worth a visit. Seacliff Stables is just up the road and offers brilliant horse trekking for all abilities. Also within walking distance is North Berwick Distillery who do fantastic tours and tastings of their NB Gins and NB Rum.

Even if you don’t drive, you can still e

njoy a stay at the Secret Cabin. North Berwick is only 30 minutes by train from Edinburgh and from there you can make your way out by bus or taxi.

We all spend too much time looking at screens nowadays so a few days disconnecting from technology and reconnecting to yourself are so good for wellbeing. The Secret Cabin is a digital detox zone, so there’s no TV or Wi-Fi, instead there are books to read, Scrabble and cards to play and the radio to listen to.

With so many 5 star reviews the recipe for happy guests at the Secret Cabin is definitely a winner. Why not treat yourself? Open all year round, two night stays start from £220. And if you’d like to return with friends or family, check out nearby Seapink Cottage.

www.secretcabin.co.uk

----------------------------------------

FOUR SISTERS BOATEL

The Four Sisters Boatels is a collection of three luxury widebeam houseboats available to rent on a self catering basis for short stays.

Permanently moored and floating in a quiet pocket of Edinburgh City Centre in Lochrin Basin on the Union Canal, less than 10 minutes to Edinburgh Castle and The Royal Mile, The Four Sisters Boatels are the perfect base to explore all the delights Edinburgh has to offer.

Each boat is built for purpose and fitted out to a high standard with all the modern conveniences expected such as free Wi-Fi, smart TVs and speakers, and offers a unique and special way to enjoy Edinburgh.

The spacious layout and design of each boat maximises space on board for comfort. Each boat has a different layout with The Four Sisters accommodating up to six adults and two children in two double cabins, a set of kids size bunk beds suitable for children under 10 and a double sofa bed in the lounge.

There is also a small shower room, modern galley kitchen and spacious lounge. The Four Sisters also has an all weather canopied stern deck area to enjoy the surroundings of the Union Canal and city scape of Edinburgh all year round.

The Camillia accommodates up to 8 adults and comprises of an impressive captains Cabin with 180 degrees views over the Lochrin Basin it has a further double cabin and an adult size bunk bed room. There is also a sofa bed in the lounge, a large family shower room and spacious open plan kitchen and lounge area.

The newest addition to the fleet, The Tectonica accommodates up to 6 adults in two double cabin rooms, a spacious shower room and open plan kitchen and lounge area with sofa bed.

The boats can be hired separately or together for larger families or groups.

On Board we offer a range of luxury extras to make your stay extra special such as welcome hampers and champagne on arrival. And for an even more memorable experience we can also offer fully crewed, short trips along the canal on your own boat to those who wish to see a different side to Edinburgh and take in the beautiful nature on the picturesque Union Canal.

Whether you are celebrating a special moment in your life or if you are coming to enjoy the city, The Four Sisters Boatels are the perfect, floating accommodation choice you won’t forget.

www.thefoursisters.co.uk

www.instagram.com/thefoursistersboatel

X.com/4sistersboatel

--------------------------------------

EDINBURGH LEISURE GOLF COURSES

Braid Hills Golf Course and the Wee Braids Golf Course are two of Edinburgh Leisure’s six courses located around the capital.

To the south of the city, Braid Hills is an historic 18-hole course set amongst the striking gorse bushes that bloom bright yellow in the summer months. Established almost 130 years ago, the course has been a home to some of the greats of the Scottish game, including Tommy Armour and James Braid.

The course itself is a masterclass in golf course design. With undulating terrain, strategically placed bunkers, and challenging greens, Braid Hills demands precision and strategy from golfers.

The 18-hole course strikes a balance between being accessible to newcomers and providing a challenge for seasoned players. The unique layout of each hole ensures that no two rounds feel the same, keeping players engaged and eager to return.

But what sets Braid Hills Golf Course apart is its unparalleled scenery and its peaceful tranquility. Perched atop Braid Hills, the course offers sweeping vistas of the city of Edinburgh, the iconic Edinburgh Castle, and the surrounding countryside.

The views alone make the round of golf a memorable experience. On a clear day, players can see all the way to the Pentland Hills and the Firth of Forth, a visual treat that is unmatched in many other golf courses.

If you’re not feeling quite ready to take on the full vertical challenge, or you only have time for a quick nine, you can visit Braid Hills’ more forgiving neighbour – the Wee Braids. A 9-hole course that has all the same stunning views as the main Braids course, the Wee Braids features gentler fairways that are more suitable for more casual golfers.

Edinburgh Leisure’s other courses feature Carrick Knowe Golf Course – a parkland course that is just a 30 second walk from the Balgreen tram stop, right beside Murrayfield Stadium, making it one of Edinburgh’s most central and accessible courses. Carrick Knowe has a simple layout that makes it the perfect place for a less seasoned golfer to improve their game.

Silverknowes Golf Course sits to the north of the city with sweeping views over the Forth across to Fife. Perfect for letting loose with a driver, Silverknowes features several lengthy fairways. With a gentle sea breeze accompanying your swing, it’s a great place to escape the noise of the city.

To the northeast, Craigentinny lies in the shadows of Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill. A relatively short and very walkable course, this is yet another course that’s ideal for beginners.

To accompany the Wee Braids, Edinburgh Leisure have another 9-hole course in Portobello. Beloved by the locals, it’s known for its small greens which require a careful and precise approach.

Edinburgh Leisure are a charitable trust dedicated to keeping the people of the city healthy and active. For this reason, you don’t need a membership to play a round and the green fees are extremely reasonable. There’s also no formal dress code, so you can play in whatever you feel comfortable in.

Book a round today, or find out more about Edinburgh Leisure’s 6 courses:

www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/golf

----------------------------------------

STIR AT JOHNNIE WALKER

STIR is a new informal formal dining concept from Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

The culinary collaboration with two Michelin-starred team James and Maria Close – both of the Good Food Guide’s fourth most exciting restaurant in the UK 2022 Raby Hunt – combines innovative cuisine with world-class cocktails created by Johnnie Walker Head Bartender Miran Chauhan.

Head Bartender Miran Chauhan, head of pastry Maria Close and chef James Close

The experience is built around the idea of creating a new world of whisky and food combinations, exploring a world of flavour inspired by the Four Corners distilleries which make up Johnnie Walker whiskies, and the best of seasonal produce.

STIR is bookable Wed – Saturday from 5.30-8.30pm with sittings every half an hour for six people max.

Tables are booked for two hours for people to enjoy their meal and paired cocktails.

www.johnniewalker.com