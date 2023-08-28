A public gardens in Dumfries & Galloway has been added to an official record of nationally important gardens.
Glenwhan Gardens and Arboretum was once inhospitable moorland, but in the late 1970s was transformed by Tessa Knott Sinclair who began creating the garden from scratch.
The gardens contain a number of exotic plants, such as rhododendron and azaleas, shrubs, and trees, including many rare specimens from China and the southern hemisphere.
A member of the public nominated the site as part of Historic Environment Scotland’s Designed Landscapes of the Recent Past project, an initiative to identify, record, recognise and celebrate Scotland’s modern garden and designed landscape heritage.
Glenwhan has now been added to the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes, a record of nationally important gardens and designed landscapes and a major resource for enhancing appreciation and understanding of these sites, as well as promoting education and stimulating further research.
Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at HES, said: “Glenwhan Gardens is an excellent addition to the inventory.
“Gardens and designed landscapes of the recent past such as Glenwhan are an important element of Scotland’s historic environment and landscape. However, they are not always valued as much as older sites and can also be vulnerable to loss. It’s important to record and promote awareness of these sites through our work. We also need to ensure we protect them in the same way as older sites.”
Tessa Knott Sinclair said: “We are delighted that Glenwhan Gardens has been recognised for its national significance in Scotland. For many years, we have worked to create a special and unique place for all to come enjoy the seasons in the garden. We are so pleased our efforts will now be marked and celebrated by Historic Environment Scotland.”
