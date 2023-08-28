The Inquiry will examine the issues, impact and aftermath of the pandemic, and how it affected the lives of Scots.

Expected to take many months, it will hear from members of the public and experts with a view to providing answers to what happened and why, and to better prepare the Scottish Government for future pandemics.

What can we expect?

Chairman Lord Brailsford has promised a "robust investigation without fear or favour" as he opened the Scottish Covid Inquiry with a preliminary hearing in Edinburgh.

The inquiry chairman described the Covid 19 pandemic as the "most severe crisis in living memory" as plans for the forthcoming inquiry were formally laid out before an audience at Murrayfield stadium, which included many of those who had lost loved ones to the disease.

However, Lord Brailsford added that the inquiry "is not a court", adding: "We are not here to determine criminal or civil responsibility. We are here to examine what happened in Scotland in a non-adversarial manner".

What is the Inquiry’s remit?

Expected to take many months, the independent Inquiry has ben set up to “establish the facts, identify the lessons that need to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers” so the Scottish Government is better prepared in future.

The Inquiry has promised that people who have suffered because of COVID-19 and their experiences during the pandemic will “be at the heart” of it's work - ”guiding its investigations and informing its reports”

How will it be structured?

The Scottish inquiry will take place in three phases: establishment, investigation and reporting.

Reports will be provided to Scottish ministers “as quickly as possible”.

One of the elements involving the public will be a “listening project”, giving people opportunities to tell the inquiry their experiences, as well as inviting written submissions.

What will it look at?

In total – 12 areas have been identified for the Inquiry to focus on. These are:

Pandemic planning and exercises carried out by the Scottish Government; the decisions that lead to lockdown, the testing, outbreak management and self-isolation, and the vaccination strategy

Also being examined will be the supply, distribution and use of personal protective equipment, the requirement for shielding and support programmes for those who had to do so, the provision of healthcare services and social care support, end-of-life care, welfare programmes and financial assistance.

The inquiry will also look at the controversial decisions around care homes, including the transfer of residents from hospitals and the restrictions on visiting faced by relatives.

Financial support and guidance given to businesses and the self-employed, including keyworkers,will also be examined.

Haven't Ministers already given evidence to the inquiry?

That was the UK Inquiry, which is running in tandem with the Scottish one.

Both Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney have given evidence to that inquiry, which has already been holding evidence sessions for several months.

Lord Brailsford, chairman of the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, and Baroness Heather Hallett, chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, published an agreement which sets out how they will work together.

The memorandum of understanding mentions how each inquiry will carry out its investigations in Scotland, minimise duplication of work through information sharing, and maximise value for money.

What has been the reaction?

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, lead solicitor on behalf of Scottish Covid Bereaved, has called the inquiry "shamblic".

Mr Anwar has raised fears that the Scottish Inquiry would not match the “fearless” UK equivalent.

Mr Anwar said: “In the last year this inquiry has spent nearly £8 million- so the very least the families were entitled to expect was a gold plated and fearless inquiry, no different to the UK Inquiry.

“Sadly their experience has been the exact opposite, one of a shambolic, embarrassing and third rate inquiry.

“The families we represent were promised firstly by the Scottish Government, then the first chair who resigned, followed by Lord Brailsford, that they would be front and centre of a robust and independent public inquiry.

“Shamefully that has not happened.”