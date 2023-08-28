An Italian restaurant in Edinburgh is set to close at the end of this week after 'a wonderful 15 months' in the city.
La Bocca in Stockbridge took to social media on Thursday to thank loyal customers for their support as they said it was now time to 'move on'.
The team has not shared any further information as to why they are closing, but have announced that their last service will take place at lunchtime on Sunday.
Last year, after just five months of trading at Raeburn Place, La Bocca triumphed at the Scottish Italian Awards where they were recognised as the country's best newcomer.
Restaurant owners have previously said that 'good food, wine and community' are at the heart of their work with a menu that is inspired by the simplicity of Italy's best Osterias,
When sharing the announcement of their imminent closure, the team at La Bocca said:" We would like to say a huge thank you to all our loyal customers, friends and family for making La Bocca Stockbridge.
"After a wonderful 15 months, we have decided it’s time to move on
"The last service will be lunch on Sunday, September 3.
"Hope to see you all before then
"Grazie."
The update came just days after the owners of Terra Marique revealed that their Italian restaurant would also be closing after four years in Edinburgh's old town.
Last Monday, Ilaria Torre and Fabrizio Babbucci said: "We put everything we had to make it happen, we tried our very best to build it and improve it every day.
"Sometimes it has been like beating a dead horse, and sometimes it was just proper good fun.
"Unfortunately, we are here to announce the closure of our place.
"We are deeply sorry about this decision but we got to the point [where it was] the right thing to do for us."
