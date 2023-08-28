It has enthralled tens of thousands of people as they crowded into Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) to see masterpiece after masterpiece.
Banksy's Cut & Run Exhibition has come to a close after two months, with almost 200,000 people - a record number for the venue – filtering inside to see the artist’s first show in 25 years.
Queues hundreds deep have formed at times as people waiting for walk-in tickets, whi late-night viewings running into the early hours were added to help sate demand.
But there are still those who never managed to get inside, and with no photography alllowed, only the official and press photographs have made their way to the public.
Here’s a selection of the best images from the exhibition, which has wowed the city and art-lovers from across the globe.
Spanning from 1998 to the present day, the artist called the exhibition “25 years card labour”.
Pieces in the exhibition include the stencils for Girl With Balloon and Kissing Coppers.
It also features a model explaining how the artist managed to shred Girl With Balloon during an auction at Sotheby’s in London in 2018.
The artwork hit the headlines when it partially self-destructed at the conclusion of an auction in which it had been sold for £1.1 million.
The canvas was passed through a secret shredder hidden inside large frame, leaving the bottom half in tatters and only a solitary red balloon left on a white background in the frame.
The artist renamed the work Love Is In The Bin and it sold at auction for £18.58 million in 2021.
A stencil for a work that appeared on a damaged building in Ukraine, showing a female gymnast balancing, is also on show, as is the stab-proof Union Jack vest Stormzy wore when he headlined at Glastonbury in 2019.
A mock-up of the artist's studio was also on show, alongwith items and 'ephemera' spanning a quarter of a century of their work.
Discussing the exhibition in Glasgow, GoMA manager Gareth James said: “Cut and Run has welcomed a new and diverse audience, from primary school pupils to octogenarians, from all areas of society and corners of the globe.
“Every day we open our doors to queues of hundreds of people waiting for walk-up tickets.
“Free community tickets and overnight opening hours have extended the museum’s reach far beyond our usual scope.”
Speaking on the artists decision to ban the use of phones at the exhibition, James added: “We expected some resistance but in fact visitors embraced the no phones rule; enjoying the time and space to see the work unhindered.”
