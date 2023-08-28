Around 300 Dachshunds are expected to attend a 'Pup-Up' cafe in Glasgow next month as organisers predict another sell-out event.
For the fifth year running, the Pup-Up will take place in the city centre as the team prepares to take over the entire lower level of Revolution on Mitchell Street on Sunday, September 24.
Each session between 10am and 3.30pm will have space for around 50 furry friends as owners are offered a 'safe and secure' space for their dogs to mingle off-lead.
READ MORE: The World's 50 Best Hotels: Scottish hotel is 'first-ever winner' of special award
A professional photographer will be at hand to snap pet portraits with a range of props while unlimited 'puppuccinos' and treats will be on offer throughout the day.
Local business owners will also be in attendance with trade stands selling all manner of goods which have been specifically selected for Dachshunds.
READ MORE: Award-winning Edinburgh restaurant to close after 'a wonderful 15 months'
Later in the afternoon, a series of 'All Paws Welcome' sessions will run with all manner of breeds friends from pugs to poodles invited to join in the fun.
Organisers say that they decided to open up the pup-up event to 'all friendly dogs' after they were inundated with requests from owners who were eager to involve their own four-legged friends in the fun.
For more information on the Dachshund event click here and All Paws Welcome here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here