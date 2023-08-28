For the fifth year running, the Pup-Up will take place in the city centre as the team prepares to take over the entire lower level of Revolution on Mitchell Street on Sunday, September 24.

Each session between 10am and 3.30pm will have space for around 50 furry friends as owners are offered a 'safe and secure' space for their dogs to mingle off-lead.

READ MORE: The World's 50 Best Hotels: Scottish hotel is 'first-ever winner' of special award

A professional photographer will be at hand to snap pet portraits with a range of props while unlimited 'puppuccinos' and treats will be on offer throughout the day.

Local business owners will also be in attendance with trade stands selling all manner of goods which have been specifically selected for Dachshunds.

READ MORE: Award-winning Edinburgh restaurant to close after 'a wonderful 15 months'

Later in the afternoon, a series of 'All Paws Welcome' sessions will run with all manner of breeds friends from pugs to poodles invited to join in the fun.

Organisers say that they decided to open up the pup-up event to 'all friendly dogs' after they were inundated with requests from owners who were eager to involve their own four-legged friends in the fun.

For more information on the Dachshund event click here and All Paws Welcome here.