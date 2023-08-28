A woman offers to sell me a ticket but I wager she won't have any problems getting shot of it today.
After ten weeks and more than 180,000 visits, Banksy's Cut & Run show will draw to a close in a few hours.
I'm told a man flew in from Chicago to see the exhibition for the second time. Stories like that have not been unusual over its 10-week run at Glasgow's Museum of Modern Art (GoMA).
My own journey was a ten-minute walk from the Herald & Times offices on Bath Street but I'm no less delighted to get a walk-through before it ends and the two-week operation begins to dismantle the prized stencils that have made the street artist a global phenomenon.
It's quieter than in the frenzied first few weeks when the queues stretched the length of GoMA which gives the final viewers a bit more space to meander and take it all in.
I recall going to an Andy Warhol show at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in my twenties and being blown away by the sheer size of his Liza Minelli and Campbell's Soup prints.
READ MORE: Behind the scenes of Banksy's Cut & Run with exclusive new images
It it a similar experience seeing Banksy's Girl with a Balloon, the Kissing Coppers or Stormyz's bullet-proof vest in person. It's always more meaningful to see art first-hand and even better without the distraction of a mobile phone (visitors are required to put the device in a locked bag).
Apparently, the average person now spends just 27 seconds looking at a work of art. The study finding led to a world-wide movement - Slow Art Day - backed by 166 museums, which encourages spectators to spend ten minutes focusing intently on the piece before them rather than treating art like a tick-box exercise.
Much has been said about the economic impact and how much of a coup it was for Glasgow to host Banksy's first retrospective.
READ MORE: Banksy's Cut & Run: A look back at the highlights and famous visitors
Lorraine Wilson, an art historian from Glasgow and former curator at Tramway believes it might have a lasting impact for the gallery.
She said: "The exhibition has probably put GoMA on the map for a lot of people, kids, for example, or maybe someone who hasn't been to the gallery before or who think 'contemporary art' isn't for them.
"The experience might make them more likely to come back again, to take a chance on seeing something else.
"Banksy's work is appreciated by a huge range of people and having his work shown by one of the main contemporary art spaces in the city, might help people feel confident in their enjoyment of it.
"And, showing work by someone who hasn't come through the normal channels of what it means to be an 'artist' - art schools/ movements/ social circles etc - and whose work actually critiques those channels, is also a useful reflection for art professionals and institutions themselves."
You can order your souvenir Herald with exclusive images from Cut & Run HERE
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here