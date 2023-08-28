After ten weeks and more than 180,000 visits, Banksy's Cut & Run show will draw to a close in a few hours.

I'm told a man flew in from Chicago to see the exhibition for the second time. Stories like that have not been unusual over its 10-week run at Glasgow's Museum of Modern Art (GoMA).

My own journey was a ten-minute walk from the Herald & Times offices on Bath Street but I'm no less delighted to get a walk-through before it ends and the two-week operation begins to dismantle the prized stencils that have made the street artist a global phenomenon.

It's quieter than in the frenzied first few weeks when the queues stretched the length of GoMA which gives the final viewers a bit more space to meander and take it all in.

I recall going to an Andy Warhol show at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in my twenties and being blown away by the sheer size of his Liza Minelli and Campbell's Soup prints.

READ MORE: Behind the scenes of Banksy's Cut & Run with exclusive new images

It it a similar experience seeing Banksy's Girl with a Balloon, the Kissing Coppers or Stormyz's bullet-proof vest in person. It's always more meaningful to see art first-hand and even better without the distraction of a mobile phone (visitors are required to put the device in a locked bag).

Apparently, the average person now spends just 27 seconds looking at a work of art. The study finding led to a world-wide movement - Slow Art Day - backed by 166 museums, which encourages spectators to spend ten minutes focusing intently on the piece before them rather than treating art like a tick-box exercise.

Much has been said about the economic impact and how much of a coup it was for Glasgow to host Banksy's first retrospective.

READ MORE: Banksy's Cut & Run: A look back at the highlights and famous visitors

Lorraine Wilson, an art historian from Glasgow and former curator at Tramway believes it might have a lasting impact for the gallery.

She said: "The exhibition has probably put GoMA on the map for a lot of people, kids, for example, or maybe someone who hasn't been to the gallery before or who think 'contemporary art' isn't for them.

"The experience might make them more likely to come back again, to take a chance on seeing something else.

"Banksy's work is appreciated by a huge range of people and having his work shown by one of the main contemporary art spaces in the city, might help people feel confident in their enjoyment of it.

"And, showing work by someone who hasn't come through the normal channels of what it means to be an 'artist' - art schools/ movements/ social circles etc - and whose work actually critiques those channels, is also a useful reflection for art professionals and institutions themselves."

You can order your souvenir Herald with exclusive images from Cut & Run HERE



