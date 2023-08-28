Over two months on from The Herald breaking the news that the artist had chosen the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) as home to his first solo exhibition in 14 years, the buzz around Royal Exchange Square remains just as fervent - heightened, even, with the thrill of the last minute rush.

Queues at the box office for those who were trying their luck on a last minute ticket began in the early hours of the morning with the front of the queue taking their places at 4.15am for the 8am sales to begin. It was worth the early rise to guarantee a place - all remaining walk-in slots for the day were sold out by 9.30am, taken by those who had queued.

I had thought the last minute goers might have been more local - people from Glasgow who hadn’t quite gotten round to going, and then thought they better take the chance to see the world renowned artist while he was on their doorstep. In fact, there were people from all over the world in the queue, Graham, who is Head of Security, told me - a lot from “down south” and a few Americans as well. “The furthest was probably Alaska,” he says.

One Banksy fan who had made the journey across the Atlantic for a three-day trip to Glasgow was 49-year-old Jeff from Chicago. “It’s a spectacular chance to peer behind the curtain, and walk through his biography,” he says of his decision to make the trip.

Another Banksy aficionado from the US was 31-year-old Adam from Atlanta, Georgia, who was accompanied by his friend Sam, 22 from Hertfordshire. The pair met online through art groups and forums and have since met up several times.

Adam explains the love he has for Banksy that has seen him travel across the globe: “I’ve been following Banksy since I was 21. I’ve seen Banksy’s art before - I went to the Barely Legal exhibition in Los Angeles in 2006. A friend of mine did production for that.

“It’s dope, I’m just happy to be here - I’m psyched, I really am,” he says.

I ask whether the pair were amongst those queuing for tickets in the last morning rush, or if it has been a more organised affair with pre-booked tickets: “Dude, I just flew almost 7000 kilometres to get here. I’ve had tickets since they announced them,” Adam replies.

The exhibition’s last day is not just about those rushing at the last minute - friends Lee and Alistair from Norwich inform me how special it is considered amongst Banksy fans to be there as the show closes.

“I’ve been already, I came up at the start of July, but I wanted to come for the last day as well. There’s a lot of nice people coming - there’s a Banksy forum and there’s lots of people on there who have all come down together so it’s a nice community to share that experience,” 40-year-old Alistair explains.

Lee, who is going into the exhibition for the first time, adds: “On the last day people are always wondering if he is going to release a print, or what’s he going to do, there’s lots of rumours going about.”

It’s not their first time at a Banksy closing day - the friends attended the final day of Banksy’s Dismaland exhibition in Weston-super-Mare in 2015, and have also travelled to Jerusalem together to see the artist’s work there.

Meanwhile, excitement builds in the queue as fans who have waited either hours earlier that morning or months with prebooked tickets for the day to arrive, are finally moments away from seeing inside.

Falling into that first group are Almudena and her daughter Amaya, who have travelled from the Basque Country to see Banksy with Almudena’s sister Paloma, who has lived in Glasgow for the last seven years. The two planned the visit specifically to coincide with Banksy being in Glasgow as well as their sister - Amaya has seen Banksy’s work in Amsterdam, and Paloma in Bristol. “We’re going to follow him around the world,” jokes Almudena.

Banksy announced over the exhibition’s last weekend that fans would be able to choose where Cut & Run goes next. Graham tells me: “A lot of people in the line have been asking where it’s going and making suggestions. A lot of people are saying it should go to London, however I don’t think it should - I think London is over-saturated so it would get lost.

“For me, I think he’s got a lot of ties to America. He’s done a lot of stuff in the New York museums and in San Francisco, so I think it should go to America."