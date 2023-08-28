Visitors to Banksy's Cut & Run show donated thousands to the museum hosting the exhibition over its ten-week run.
Glasgow Life, which runs the city's museums and galleries, said ticket-holders had gifted around £10,000 to the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) via card machines, which were positioned near the exit.
The show, which will draw to a close this evening, attracted around 180,000 visitors including actor Johnny Depp and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker.t
Although the final figures will take some weeks to confirm, a tourism expert has said the economic impact of Banksy’s Glasgow exhibition should “at least equal if not surpass” that of his debut exhibition in Bristol – which brought more than £10 million to the city.
The Banksy versus Bristol Museum exhibition drew in over 300,000 people in its six-week run in 2009 and almost half of those trips were from non-local people, according to data from Bristol Museum and Art Gallery and Visit West.
Professor John Lennon, director of Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism Business Development, said the artist's reputation had grown significantly since that time so he was "excited" to see how Glasgow's figures would compare.
A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “Glasgow Life is a charity that invests its income into improving the mental and physical wellbeing of people in Glasgow through the delivery of culture and sport.
"Every penny we are given supports museums, libraries, community spaces, events, sports arenas, gyms as well as the wonderful programmes they operate which do so much for the city.
"Donations in GoMA during Cut & Run totalled around £10,000 and we would like to thank everyone who supported us.”
Banksy is seeking the help of the public to decide where he should next host Cut & Run next.
Art enthusiasts and fans of Banksy can now put forward their suggestions for where the exhibition should open next.
People are asked to mail their suggestions to venues@cutandrun.co.uk and include some photos, if possible, to illustrate the reasoning behind their choice.
