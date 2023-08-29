Council leaders in Glasgow and the surrounding areas are seeking to be "formally recognised as a metropolitan region" as part of the Glasgow City Region project, which brings together Glasgow and seven other local authorities.

Mr Yousaf insisted he is "committed" to working with senior council figures from the area to "explore all options for how the Scottish Government can work with them to boost the regional economy".

He yesterday visited the Riverside Museum in Glasgow to mark the transfer of control of the Clyde Mission project, which was set up to regenerate and draw investment to the Glasgow and Clyde areas.

It is described as the biggest untapped development opportunity in Europe and is on a scale with the redevelopment of London's Docklands, an area along the River Thames.

So far, the Scottish Government has invested £40 million in the project.

Despite recent negative scrutiny of Susan Aitken's leadership of Glasgow City Council, the First Minister described her tenure as "phenomenal" and said he had every faith in her as chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet.

He said: "Susan Aitken's leadership has been phenomenal. I think the fact that she has driven that focus on bringing in investment in to the city and has been focused on bringing major events to Glasgow is a testament to her.

"I don't think we need a city region mayor figurehead type individual.

"I think what we've seen with the Clyde Mission is that we have different local authority leaders from different parties but where it's in the interest of the city region to collaborate they collaborate very effectively and very well indeed."

The Clyde Mission was set up in 2020 and covers an area stretching from Lanarkshire, through Glasgow and down to where the river opens into the sea between Gourock and Dunoon.

It aims to bring forward the public and private sectors to transform areas, with investment for renewable energy projects, improvements for green spaces and work to find more land for development.

Mr Yousaf added: "The regeneration of the Clyde has been happening for a number of years - what is key with the City Mission is that we've got local authorities across that Clyde corridor all willing to work together.

"They all see the Clyde as an enormous asset that's great for regeneration and for housing and to help us meet our net zero targets and decarbonisation."

An additional £1.5 million will be dedicated to the masterplan project, taking the Scottish Government’s overall investment to more than £40 million.

This includes £25 million of previously announced funding for cutting edge heat decarbonisation projects that is being awarded to the partner local authorities.

Talks with local leaders are to begin on formally recognising the eight local authorities as a ’metro-region’ - to help drive growth, create more jobs and deliver benefits to communities.

Mr Yousaf said: "As Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow’s success is fundamental to our success as a nation."

He dismissed recent criticisms of the running of the city as "complete rubbish".

The First Minister added: "I hear some of those who critique Glasgow and I read one comment - not from an impartial source but from a political opponent - saying the city is in terminal decline and that's complete rubbish.

"We just hosted one of the biggest sporting events in the entire world and Scotland put on an incredible spectacle and that comes on the back of many other international events that Glasgow continues to be chosen to host.

"International sporting bodies or event organisers don't choose cities in decline to host their events.

"There are of course legitimate questions and concerns people have around the city and I'm sure Susan Aitken and the city government are dealing with those challenges but I do not buy into some narrative that the city is in decline."

The Scottish Government said the migration of the Clyde Mission to local control is a "prime example" of a commitment to devolve decision making to all of Scotland's regions.

The Clyde Mission's aim is to use the River Clyde as a national, strategic asset and reimagine the river front in a post-industrial age with new housing, transport and green energy projects.

It focuses on using the land immediately adjacent to the river within around 500 metres as a strategic asset and follows the Clyde from its origins in the Lowther hills through to the opening of the river.

The new funding will provide Glasgow City Region and Argyll & Bute Council with an investment over three years until 2026 for the development of a masterplan which will set out plans for stimulating growth of a sustainable, wellbeing economy in the Clyde Mission area and wider city region.

The Scottish Government has provided £13.6 million through Clyde Mission to 13 different projects within the Clyde Mission project area.

It is hoped that these projects will help to create jobs, regenerate places and communities along the Clyde, and support efforts to reach net zero.

The First Minister added: "I am committed to working with the leaders in Glasgow region to explore all options for how the Scottish Government can work with them to boost the regional economy - from our joint work with the UK Government on an investment zone in the city, to engaging with them directly on their aspirations to be formally recognised as a metropolitan region.

"The city region is brimming with economic potential - from life sciences to renewables, from space to tourism, the regional economy is one of great strength and diversity.

"By working in partnership with a stronger city region, we will make sure we realise that potential."