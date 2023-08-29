The Benleva Hotel in Drumnadrochit is being marketed on a freehold basis by Cornerstone Business Agents, which said a leasehold sale would also be considered.

The hotel has 11 ensuite letting bedrooms, as well as the Highland bar, a restaurant/breakfast room, and a beer garden.

Cornerstone said the hotel has “impressive levels of turnover with room for expansion”.

It noted the hotel was “located close to Loch Ness shore”, adding that it was “the ideal tourist location for ‘monster-spotting’”.

Cornerstone said: “The business has been owned by our clients for the last six years. During this time, our clients have run the business under management. The business performs very impressively with net turnover under management of over £500,000.

"Full trading information will be made available after a formal viewing. There is little doubt that hands-on management would be beneficial to push the business forward and on to the next trading level.”

Cornerstone said of Drumnadrochit: “Located 20 minutes from Inverness, the village comes alive during the bustling summer months as tourists, visitors and day trippers arrive for some monster-hunting; as well they visit Urquhart Castle which is located at the southern end of the village. Urquhart Castle is one of the most visited tourist locations in the Highlands, thought to have been built originally in the 13th century as a fortress for Clan Grant.

“The village is located on the A82, one of the most prominent tourist roads in the Highlands, running the length of the Great Glen and connecting Inverness to Fort William in the south.”