The guide price for a hotel in a “Highland honeypot location” has been reduced to £599,000.
The Benleva Hotel in Drumnadrochit is being marketed on a freehold basis by Cornerstone Business Agents, which said a leasehold sale would also be considered.
The hotel has 11 ensuite letting bedrooms, as well as the Highland bar, a restaurant/breakfast room, and a beer garden.
Cornerstone said the hotel has “impressive levels of turnover with room for expansion”.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
It noted the hotel was “located close to Loch Ness shore”, adding that it was “the ideal tourist location for ‘monster-spotting’”.
Cornerstone said: “The business has been owned by our clients for the last six years. During this time, our clients have run the business under management. The business performs very impressively with net turnover under management of over £500,000.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Things are not adding up Ms Badenoch. Do you need a calculator?
"Full trading information will be made available after a formal viewing. There is little doubt that hands-on management would be beneficial to push the business forward and on to the next trading level.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
Cornerstone said of Drumnadrochit: “Located 20 minutes from Inverness, the village comes alive during the bustling summer months as tourists, visitors and day trippers arrive for some monster-hunting; as well they visit Urquhart Castle which is located at the southern end of the village. Urquhart Castle is one of the most visited tourist locations in the Highlands, thought to have been built originally in the 13th century as a fortress for Clan Grant.
“The village is located on the A82, one of the most prominent tourist roads in the Highlands, running the length of the Great Glen and connecting Inverness to Fort William in the south.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here