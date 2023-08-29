Humza Yousaf has defended controversial council tax hike proposals by saying the plans would help the Scottish Government raise funds to tackle poverty.
The First Minister was quizzed on the implications of raising council tax during a cost of living crisis while he visited Glasgow's Riverside Museum.
His Scottish Government has been facing increasing backlash on proposals - currently out for public consultation - to raise council tax in bands E to G.
But figures show that some 80,000 low-income households live in Band E properties and critics say the proposals amount to little more than "tinkering around the edges" of long-promised council tax reform.
Mr Yousaf said: "First and foremost, it's a consultation.
"Secondly, we're looking at Band E properties and above.
"And even if we were to make the changes that are in the consultation, then council tax payers in Scotland would still pay less than council tax payers in other parts of the UK.
"But remember it's not those that are Bands A to D who will be affected, it is those band E properties that are affected potentially that we are consulted on.
"But it is a consultation so let's hear the views and take decisions thereafter."
Council tax rises could affect one in four Scots households and would see band E or higher properties face a rise on a sliding scale from 7.5% to 22.5%.
Labour analysis of the Scottish Government's poverty figures last week showed such a move would affect more than 80,000 of the country's poorest families who live in a band E home.
Analysis by the Scottish Lib Dems has now found a total of 715,312 households across the country would see a council tax rise, ranging from £124 to £835.
Edinburgh would be the hardest hit by the changes with more than 90,000 households paying more, compared to 49,501 in Glasgow.
The move would be introduced despite repeated SNP pledges to fully overhaul the council tax system.
Mr Yousaf added: "I have said time and time again that I am ambitious on spending to reduce poverty and it's important we do that at a local level as well as a national level.
"I wouldn't be in this position if I didn't think we could articulate and argue for the positions we end up taking but it is a consultation and I go back to the fact that this is Band E and above."
In response to questions about the number of low income families in band E homes the First Minister said: "I take the points you make about low income families in band E properties but I remind you of the fact council tax payers are paying less than their equivalents down south.
"You are right to challenge me and challenge local authorities on how much we are spending, for example on tackling poverty or investing in local services.
"There's a good argument to be made around looking at reforming council tax and those are all good questions to ask for sure.
"It's something we are committed doing alongside our Green partners but as the system currently is I think it's right to consult on council tax at the moment, not affecting band A to D but band E upwards."
Council tax bands are still based on valuations from 1991 or estimates based on what a property might have been worth for newer properties.
The public consultation on changes to council tax rates closes next month.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel